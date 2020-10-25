Calabar middle-distance specialist hoping for the best in the worst of times

The uncertainty surrounding Champs 2021 has left Calabar High star Keveroy Venson in a quandary — to train hard or not.

The 19-year-old Venson, who is Jamaica's premier high school middle-distance runner, wants to end his high school career with a bang, but believes he will not get the chance.

“Sometimes I have doubts because I am a little afraid to put in all that work and get disappointed again,” said Venson.

The super talented Venson, who has had a stellar Champs career, is the current Class Two 1500m record holder with 3:55.36.

He also won the Class One 1500m and 5000m Open in style at the last championship in 2019, but didn't get a chance to display his amazing range of talent this year.

“I was really disappointed that there was no Champs 2020. I felt like I was in great form and that I was ready to do some special things in both the 1500 and 5,000. It was really difficult not to be able to show what I was preparing for months to do,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I really hope I will get that chance next year. However, I am also at a stage where I need to think about more than Champs, so I am going to be working hard regardless with the hope of landing a great scholarship and furthering myself academically and athletically,” he added.

A native of March Pen in Spanish Town, Venson picked up six CSEC subjects in mathematics, English, principle of business, social studies, physical education and building and technology.

“Balancing academics and track and field is not easy,” said Venson, who now resides Portmore, St Catherine.

He continued: “After a tough day of training most times you just want to sleep but because of the support system I have around me I get an extra push”.

Venson, who is the defending Carifta Games champion for the 1500m and 5,000m, says he wants to get involved in sports management or sports marketing.

“Right now the aim is to get that scholarship where I can pursue one of those as a major, while continuing my athletic development and then see where I go from there,” said Venson.

He showed that he was in tremendous form at the Jamaican trials beating the field by a full lap in the 5,000m after winning the 1500m the previous day.

He said he believes he can take on any challenge from 800m to even steeplechase.

“I have done things that not many people thought I could do, and to be honest, I like that. I have a lot of belief in myself. I like to surprise people with great performances,” he noted.

Venson, who admires British champions distance runner Mo Farah, believes he has the talent to put Jamaica on the map in middle-distance running.

“I really admire Mo Farah. I love the fact that he is very good over several distances and I also love his ability to show up and perform at the biggest moments like the Olympics and World Championships. I would definitely want to be like him someday and to even achieve a fraction of what he has would be special,” said Venson.

“For now, I just want to focus on putting in the work and when the time comes we will see what the clock shows,” said Venson.

“I believe I have talent. I believe that with the right environment, right training, I can make Jamaica proud in the future,” he pointed out.

Venson says “for the next few months the focus will be on ensuring I land in the right environment where my full potential can be realised”.