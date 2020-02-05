Calabar's steeplechase athlete Marshall lays down mark ahead of Champs
When Calabar track and field fans hear the name Rivaldo Marshall they get excited, and for good reasons.
The middle distance runner has established himself as one the top athletes in the country, especially in the 2000m steeplechase, in recent years, and from the looks of things nothing has changed this season.
His rivals know that he is a tough nut to crack and he reminded them of what they will come up against this season with a dominant display at the PUMA/GraceKennedy/Digicel Youngster Goldsmith Classics National Athletics at National Stadium last Saturday.
In his usual front-running style, Marshall took command of the race in the early morning sun and led from almost gun to tape.
Marshall was able to increase his lead over the last two laps, as he won going away from the field to retain his title after he set a new record in the event at last year's staging.
The Calabar star dropped the hammer on his Kingston College rivals, relegating them to second and third place much to the delight of the fans high in the Grandstand.
He won in a time of 5:56.29s, while the Kingston College pair of Kirk Dawkins (6:10.05) and Arymanya Rodgers (6:13.70) finished second and third.
The intentions of the man from Red Hills Road were clear from his display on the track, and he hammered home his point in his post-race interview.
“I am the champion for the event, so I said to myself that I am going to come out here and lay down a mark, to let them know that I am still around,” he said with an air of arrogance.
Not many development meets offer the steeplechase, so Marshall was pleased to be able to compete yet again at the Youngster Goldsmith Classics.
“Performing in this meet helps me to get race sharp for Champs, so I am happy to come here and run each year,” he said.
In addition to being the defending champion at the Youngster Goldsmith Classics, Marshall is also the defending champion in the steeplechase at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.
His ultimate focus is defending that title, come March.
“I just have to keep working hard and come out back and defend my title at Champs,” he said.
— Dwayne Richards
