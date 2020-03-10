Calabar's Venson completes 1,500m/5,000m double at Carifta Trials

Calabar High School's Kevroy Venson completed the Under-20 1,500m/5,000m double in fine style on Sunday's final day of the three-day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association Carifta Games Trials held at the National Stadium.

Venson, who is the defending champion for the 5,000m event from last year's Carifta Games held in the Cayman Islands, ran away with the win on Sunday, beating the field by a full lap after winning the 1,500m on Saturday.

Venson clocked 15 minutes 06.75 seconds, well ahead of his teammate Rivaldo Marshall, who was second in 15:54.32 minutes, and Campion College's Noel Ellis, third in 16:42.73 minutes.

Sunday's final session was not without drama, however, after Jamaica College's Rushane Fullerton was disqualified after he obstructed Vere Technical High School's Tyrice Taylor in the Under-20 800m final.

With about 20 metres to go to the finish line Fullerton was in second place behind Calabar High School's Kimar Farquharson, who would go on to win, when he appeared to move to his right, from lane two into lane three, as Taylor, who was charging down the track ran into him and lost momentum.

Farquharson, the Carifta Games Under-20 defending champion, won in one minute 51.17 seconds, and Fullerton, who crossed the line second, was disqualified and the Kingston College pair of Giovouni Henry and Amos Beadle promoted to second in 1:52.75 and third in 1:52.77 minutes respectively. Taylor finished in fifth place.

The St Jago High School pair of Sancia Smith (2:10.99 minutes) and Alesia Douglas (2:11.03 minutes) finished first and second respectively in the Under-20 girls' 800m, with Bellefield High School's Aneisha Lawrence third in 2:13.01 minutes.

Jamaica College's Kemarrio Bygrave just held off Carifta Games bronze medallist Adrian Nethersole of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) to win the Under-17 800m after both runners battled fiercely over the last 80 metres of the race.

Bygrave got to the line first in 1:53.37 minutes with Nethersole second with 1:53.65 minutes with another Jamaica College athlete Omarion Davis taking third in 1:56.66 minutes.

Kishay Rowe of Alphonsus Davis High School won the Under-17 girls' 800m in another close finish over Rusea's High School's Monique Stewart, the winner clocking 2:09.31 minutes to 2:09.45 minutes, with Holmwood Technical High School's Jodyann Mitchell taking third place with 2:13.49 minutes.

Excelsior High School's Ackera Nugent won the Under-20 girls' 100m hurdles in a wind-aided 13.10 seconds (3.9m/s) beating St Jago High School's Crystal Morrison with 13.30 seconds, while Janela Spencer of Manchester High School took the third spot in 13.66 seconds.

Jahiem Stern of Jamaica College won the Under-20 110m hurdles with 13.51 seconds (1.6m/s) beating Clarendon College's Rahyme Christian (13.62 seconds), and Dishaun Lamb of Calabar High School in 13.79 seconds.

Alexis James of Petersfield High won the Under-17 girls' 100m hurdles clocking 13.36 seconds (1.3m/s), getting to the finish line ahead of Immaculate Conception High School's Essence Burbridge (13.65 seconds) and Hydel High School's Shania Myers (13.75 seconds).

The Under-17 boys' 110m hurdles title went to Youris Lawrence of Kingston College after he stopped the clock at 13.85 seconds (0.5m/s), beating Andre Harris of St Jago High School in 13.87 seconds, and Shamer Blake of STETHS (14.15 seconds).

Carifta Games bronze medallist Apalos Edwards retained his boys' Under-20 triple jump title with a best mark of 15.76m (-2.3m/s), beating Calabar High School's Luke Brown with 15.57m (12.3m/s) and Jaheim Cox of Kingston College with 15.26m (-1.7m/s).

Calabar High School's Javar Thomas won the Under-17 triple jump with 14.37m (0.9m/s) ahead of Royan Walters of Petersfield High School with 14.28m (1.1m/s) and Nathan Wade also of Calabar High School with 14.14m (1.2m/s).

Velecia Williams and Rhianna Phipps of Hydel High School were first and second respectively, in the Under-20 girls' triple jump with marks of 13.01m (0.6m/s) and 12.91m (1.5m/s), respectively, with Edwin Allen High School's Brittania Ingram third with 12.18m (1.9m/s).

Kingston College's Akeel Hanchard threw his lifetime best 62.72m in the final round to win the Under-20 javelin throw, to move up from fifth place in a dramatic end to the contest.

St Jago High School's Andre Raymond, who had led from the first round, was second with 58.47m, and Calabar High School's Odayne Harris was third with 58.17m.