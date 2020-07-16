Calls to arrest ex-Afghan football boss as sex-abuse life ban upheld
KABUL, Afghanistan (AFP) — Afghan women players yesterday called for the arrest of fugitive ex-football chief Keramuddin Karim after his life ban for “appalling” sexual abuse was upheld.
Karim was last year found guilty of assaulting several female Afghan footballers, with Fifa delivering their toughest sanction — a life ban and a fine of 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million, 934,000 euros).
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Tuesday upheld the Fifa verdict, saying Karim had “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players”.
“With his appalling acts, he had destroyed not only their careers, but severely damaged their lives,” Lausanne-based CAS, the highest court in sport, said in a statement.
Karim, who had previously denounced the accusations as part of a “conspiracy”, has been on the run since Afghan authorities issued a warrant for his arrest last year.
Khalida Popal, the former Afghan women's captain who campaigned against Karim, said the ruling had sent out a message.
“It is a strong statement that there is no room for abuse and violation of human rights in football,” Popal told AFP.
Popal had reportedly collected accounts against Karim from former teammates that included sexual violence, death threats and rapes.
The scandal involving Karim rocked Afghan women's football, with many players forced to stop training and quit the sport under pressure from their families.
Several matches planned for the national women's team were cancelled as sponsors terminated contracts.
Afghan authorities are still searching for Karim, whose whereabouts are unknown.
The Afghan attorney general's office said it had done a “thorough investigation” but Karim never came forward for interrogations.
The Afghan Football Federation, which was headed by Karim until the scandal broke out, declined to comment when approached by AFP.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy