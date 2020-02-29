Cambridge continue resurgence in Sandals Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Promoted Cambridge FC continued their resurgence in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League on Thursday beating winless Club Ville 4-1 in their Zone One game at the UDC Field.

Cambridge FC were winless in their first three games, but have exploded for six of their nine goals in their last two games and have climbed to third place on the points table.

Also on Thursday, Melbourne Mind Games recorded their second win, beating hapless Violet Kickers 3-1 in a Zone Two game at Albion to create a gap between themselves and the team at the foot of the tables.

At UDC Field, four players got their first goals of the season for Cambridge FC, while Club Ville's scant consolation was their first goal of the campaign, in their fifth game.

Norval Lawrence gave Cambridge FC the lead after seven minutes and Damion James doubled the advantage in the 39th minute to lead 2-0 at half-time.

Raynor Barnes beat the Club Ville goalkeeper Omar Williams at his near left post with a fierce shot in the 47th minute to take the score to 3-0 before Ricardo Duval pulled one back in the 68th minute with a shot from just outside the 18-yard area.

Romario Grant restored Cambridge FC's three-goal lead in the 76th minute when he beat Williams from close range.

At Albion, Romeo Dodds scored in the fifth minute to give Melbourne Mind Games the lead and the veteran Raphael Palmer made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Andrew Walker scored for Violet Kickers in the 30th minute, their first goal in three matches since their opening game come-from- behind 2-2 draw against Bogue FC.

Thavel Walters scored a third for Melbourne Mind Games in the 48th minute as they held on for a comfortable win.

— Paul Reid