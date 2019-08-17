Cambridge FC go tops in St James Sandals Under-20 football

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cambridge FC took over the lead in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 competition on Thursday after edging short-handed Bogue FC 1-0 at the UDC Field.

Shaquille West's second half goal was the difference in the game after the Cambridge team missed a handful of chances to put away the game from the first half.

The win took Cambridge FC to 19 points with a game in hand, one point more than Flanker FC, who have completed their schedule of eight matches.

Montego Bay Boys Club are in third place on 15 points and have also completed their schedule, while Bogue FC are in fourth place on 14 points with one game to play.

On Thursday, Bogue FC started the game with just nine players but managed to keep Cambridge FC at bay with some dogged defending and some luck as their goal posts and crossbar were hit several times.

West finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when he attacked down the left flank, cut into the 18-yard area, and beat goalkeeper Alrick Gillette with a ferocious shot into the far corner of the goal.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Maldon High scored their first win of the competition, edging Norwood Strikers 1-0, thanks to an 80th-minute goal from Javion James.

—Paul Reid