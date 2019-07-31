Cambridge put unbeaten record on the line against Flanker

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Leaders Cambridge will put their unbeaten record on the line today when they meet second-place Flanker at the UDC Field during a top-of-the-table clash in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Under-20 league, starting at 3:00 pm.

One point separates the teams. Cambridge are at the top with 13 points form four wins and a draw, while Flankers are on 12 points from four wins and a loss.

Bogue FC are next on 11 points from three wins and two draws, while Montego Bay Boys Club are in fourth place on nine points.

Also today, Montego Bay United will be seeking their first win when they play West Green at West Green, and will seek to snap a four-game winless run.

West Green are in fifth place on four points from a win and a draw.

On Monday there were wins for Norwood Strikers and Bogue FC over Heights FC and Maldon High, respectively.

Joel Brooks scored a second-half brace for Norwood Strikers in their 4-0 blanking of Heights FC after leading 1-0 at half-time.

Wayne DaCosta scored in the 23rd minute to give Norwood Strikers the lead before Brooks struck in the 57th and 75th minutes, with Niekkar Miller getting the fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Sanjay Patterson and Tevon Solomon scored in the first-half for Bogue FC as they edged Maldon High 2-1.

—Paul Reid