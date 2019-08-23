Cambridge thrash 10-man MoBay United 5-0 in rescheduled match

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cambridge FC completed their schedule in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Under-20 tournament, after a big 5-0 thrashing of a short-handed Montego Bay United at the UDC field on Wednesday in a rescheduled game.

Shaquille West scored twice in the second half for Cambridge FC, who topped the table with 22 points and are the only team without a loss. They are four points better than second-placed Flanker FC on 18 points.

Bogue FC were third with 17 points and Montego Bay Boys Club completed the top four with 15 points as all four advanced to the semi-finals set for next week, also at the UDC Field.

Cambridge FC will play Montego Bay Boys Club on Monday in one semi-final, while Flanker FC and Bogue will meet on Tuesday in the other game.

Also on Wednesday, Bogue FC were awarded points after Norwood failed to show for their game scheduled for West Green.

At the UDC Field MBU who were out of contention, showed up with just 10 players, with an outfield player forced take up duty in goal.

Alex Humphrey gave Cambridge FC the lead in the 22nd minute before Maurice Murray's effort from an acute angle was turned into the goal with a big deflection from stand-in goalkeeper Paul Medley, in the 30th minute.

Geovany Thomas made it 3-0 in the 46th minute with a well-struck left-footer from well outside the area that dipped just under the cross bar.

Another deflection by Medley gave West his first goal of the game in the 59th minute to increase the score to 4-0, before adding a second in the 66th minute to complete the rout.