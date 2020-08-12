Tiffany finds stability

Tiffany Cameron did not hesitate not with the type of opportunity that was there to be grasped.

For her, the decision to sign a one-year deal with top-flight Hungarian club Ferencvarosi Torna was a no-brainer for more reasons than one.

The Canadian-born Cameron will not only be parading her skills in the Central European country for the first time, but will also be back in Champions League action with the three-time Hungarian champions.

Ferencvarosi Torna will be among those set to battle for supremacy in the upcoming 2020-21 Women's Champions League season.

Having honed her skills in an 11-year football career that has taken her to nine clubs in six countries – never staying for more than a year – the Reggae Girl forward was eager to find a club with some stability, and for her Ferencvarosi Torna represents the perfect fit.

“My agent found this opportunity for me a few months ago, but because of the pandemic, we had to sit still for a while. But he kept me updated on how things were going behind the scenes and it felt like a great fit for me.

“So I'm honoured for this opportunity to compete in a league I've never played in before, to explore the beautiful city of Budapest and for the second time, get the opportunity to participate in a Champions League tournament,” Cameron, who recently ended her stint with Norwegian club Stabaek, told the Jamaica Observer.

“I'm happy to be playing for a top club with stability, finally. Earlier in my career I would be playing in top leagues, but playing on teams where they were rebuilding.

“Usually when teams are in the rebuilding phase, they come with some growing pains, and I should know because I've played for three clubs that were in that situation and we ended up getting relegated the following year. So it was important for me that my next club had stability in their league and consistency,” she added.

With three goals in 20 appearances for her previous club Stabaek, Cameron knows that the onus is on her to improve her performance and prove she belongs, while adapting to her new environment.

As one of the club's new recruits, Cameron is aware that she will be under the watchful eyes of the management team throughout her stint and, as such, is ready and raring to hit the ground running.

“I think when a foreigner comes to a new team the biggest challenges are learning a new style of play and building cohesiveness with teammates. So I'm excited to add some new ways of thinking and playing to my game,” Cameron, who was a part of the historic Reggae Girlz World Cup squad, reasoned.

She continued: “What I can bring to this team is my experience, positivity and my creativity on the pitch. For me, it's another year to get better and grow my game and another year to take that jump and give myself that chance to be the best that I can be and prove that I can be a valuable asset wherever the game takes me.

“So my main focus right now is to just stay open to the Hungarian culture, on and off the field, and adapt to a new culture, while sharpening my skill set.”

Finally, the versatile footballer, who played six friendly contests for Canada's senior women's team in 2013, pointed out that she still intends to add more life to her music and coaching interests, despite her latest move.

“This [new contract] doesn't change anything in terms of my coaching aspirations. One day I won't be playing soccer and I will be coaching,” she declared.

“So while I'm away, I'll still be running some virtual technical sessions for players when I have time. As a professional athlete, we do have a decent amount of downtime, so giving back to the younger generation who aspire to be in my cleats one day will always be important to me, whether I'm playing or not,” said Cameron, who has so far logged four goals in eight appearances for the Reggae Girlz.