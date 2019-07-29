Cameron returns as president of Kensington CC

Dave Cameron is back as president for Kensington Cricket Club.

Cameron was re-elected unopposed at the annual general meeting last Thursday at the Clubhouse. Cameron has led the club's executive now for 18 years. In commenting on his re-election, Cameron says, “the focus will now be to turn our attention to transforming the club into a first-world club in the next couple of years”.

In expressing his delight at being returned to the top office he added that he wanted “Kensington to be the place where a young and aspiring cricketer would want to be a part of”.

The club was the winner of the Jamaica Cricket Association All Island T20 competition, which ended last month and performed creditably in the Junior Cup which they won in 2018. The other two competitions the club is now participating in are the 50-overs all-island (Seniors) and the Kingston Wharves Under-15. The technical director is Wavell Hinds, who succeeded Robert Haynes, who is now a Cricket West Indies (CWI) selector. Haynes was lauded for his years of service to the club prior to taking up the CWI role.

Another important item for the club is the 140th anniversary, which will be commemorated the weekend of October 11-14 this year. The celebration will include a church service, brunch and cricket matches to feature its past and current players along with a party at the clubhouse.

Cameron, in identifying the role Kensington continue to play, will, as part of the milestone, host over the year, activities that are geared to:

• Identify the role cricket has played in the community

• Show the impact all the great cricketers have had on the community, Jamaica, the West Indies and the world

• Help to refocus the community on how it can re-engage residents to continue the path to growth and development.

The other members of the executives are Wavell Hinds, first vice-president; David Bernard Jr, second vice-president; Major Radcliffe Daley, treasurer; KelliDawn Hamilton, assistant treasurer; Carole Beckford, honorary secretary; Wayne Lewis, assistant secretary; Brian Blair, club captain; Jamie Hay and Jamar Symester, player representatives; Major Marlon Kennedy and Lorna Litchmore, executive members.

This team will serve for the next two years when the next election is constitutionally due. Members of the Junior Cup, T20 and 50-overs teams were in attendance.