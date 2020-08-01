Cameroon 1990 World Cup Captain Tataw dies, age 57
DOUALA, Cameroon (AFP) — Stephen Tataw, the man who captained Cameroon to a landmark place in the the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, died yesterday after an illness, the country's football federation Fecafoot announced.
Tataw was 57.
“Stephen Tataw died this morning in Yaounde following an illness,” Fecafoot wrote on Twitter.
Tataw was the Cameroon captain when the team made the last eight at the World Cup in Italy 30, years ago.
They were knocked out by England, but famously defeated reigning champions Argentina in the opening game.
Cameroon also saw off Romania and Colombia to become the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals.
Two years earlier, the Indomnitable Lions had won the African Cup of Nations with Tataw at the heart of the defence.
Tataw played his club football at home as well as in Japan.
After retiring, he worked with the federation in supervising the national teams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy