Campbell hits ton but Scorpions practice match ends in draw

West Indies Test opener John Campbell reaffirmed his good form by lashing a second-innings century as the Jamaica Scorpions practice match at Sabina Park ended in a draw on Thursday.

Campbell, the captain of Team B, hit 101 in their score of 191 which left Team A with an improbable 283 for victory on the third and final day. Team A were 178-6 when play came to a close.

In the first innings, Team A had made only 150 in reply to Team B's 241.

Scores: Team B 241 (88.1 overs) & 191 (57.3 overs); Team A 150 (45.5 overs) & 178-6 (48.4 overs).

Team B resumed from their overnight score of 126-2 with the left-handed Campbell on 86 not out and Jermaine Blackwood unbeaten on five.

Campbell was the first man dismissed, trapped leg before wicket by left-arm pacer Khari Campbell. He hit 10 fours and two sixes off just 98 deliveries. The free-scoring opener was also the top scorer in his team's first innings with a 72-ball 66.

Blackwood (15) fell not long after to left-arm spinner Jeavor Royal as Team B slipped to 160-4. The rest of the batting caved meekly — only Campbell and his opening partner Alwyn Williams, who made 31 on Wednesday's second day, reached 30.

Khari Campbell took 3-17, while left-arm slow bowlers Royal and Paul Harrison finished with 3-20 and 3-30, respectively.

With a relatively small window in which to score 283, a number of Team A batsmen got starts but failed to kick on to bigger scores.

Peat Salmon, who hit a 51-ball 48, and Royal, on 13, were not out at the end. Opener Richard Allen made 47.

Team B pacer Jermaine Levy and left-arm spinner Christopher Lamont captured 2-19 and 2-25, respectively.

