Campbell's tennis lessons continue this weekend

Tennis Jamaica (TJ), in conjunction with Errol Campbell, former Davis Cup representative and top-level certified coach, will be hosting free introductory tennis lessons open to all children from across the island.

The free clinics, held between the hours of 10:30 am and 1:30 pm, got underway last weekend at the Eric Bell National Tennis Centre.

It will continue on weekends through to the second week in December 2019, excluding the weekends that tournaments are being held at the venue on Picadilly Road.

Campbell, a former National All Jamaica champion, has been coaching for many years in the August Town community, and each year he hosts his annual Easter Tennis Clinic at the University of The West Indies, Mona Campus for youngsters in the community.

These clinics are aimed at children between the ages of seven and 14 who have a passion for sport and want to explore the game of tennis.

This is the brainchild of Campbell who has coached at the Mid Town Racquet Club in New York City for many years prior to moving back to Jamaica last year.

He is the current third vice-president of Tennis Jamaica.

“Tennis is a wonderful sport and has done so much for me over the course of my life. It is my pleasure to now be in a position to attract young children to the game,” Campbell said.

The expectation is that Campbell's initiative will expose children at all levels, and from all walks of life, to the sport of tennis.

Nancy Pinchas, honorary secretary of Tennis Jamaica, said: “Developing the sport at all levels is an important part of our mandate at Tennis Jamaica and we are grateful to Errol for his giving back of his time and expertise.”

Tennis Jamaica is inviting people who require additional information to contact Tennis Jamaica via email at freetennisclinics@tennisjamaica.org or by telephone at 876-906-5700.

—Gerald Reid