Campbell's XI hit 241 on opening day of Scorpions 3-day practice match
West Indies Test batsman John Campbell struck a breezy half-century on yesterday's opening day of the Jamaica Scorpions three-day practice match at Sabina Park.
The left-handed opener, captain of Campbell's XI, top-scored with a 72-ball 66 in his team's 241 all out against Oraine Williams' XI.
Williams' team is set to begin its reply today.
Scores: Campbell's XI 241 (88.1 overs).
Yesterday Campbell's XI won the toss and chose to bat first.
They got off to the worst-possible start when seamer Leighton Leslie dismissed Alwyn Williams off the first ball of the innings.
Campbell and Cassius Burton (20) put on 56 runs for the second wicket but the latter's dismissal, followed soon after by the demise of Jermaine Blackwood (10), left them on 72-3.
At the other end, Campbell batted fluently before he was sent back by spinner Peat Salmon.
Nkrumah Bonner, who struck 45 from 115 deliveries, then shared in a fifth-wicket stand of 55 runs with Damani Sewell (26).
After both were dismissed the lower order, held together by Derval Green (20), hung on gamely to stretch the total way past the 200 mark.
Salmon took 4-57 while Leslie finished with 2-33.
The Scorpions training squad is preparing for the regional four-day tournament, set to start in early January.
—Sanjay Myers
