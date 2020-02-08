Camperdown, Campion cop ISSA Southern Conference Basketball titles

Campion College and Camperdown High retained their titles in the best-of-three finals of the 2019-2020 Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Southern Basketball Conference Schoolboys Under-16 and Under-19 competitions, respectively, at Kingston College basketball court earlier this week.

On Monday, the Campion College aggregation, coached by Ryan Martel, defeated Jamaica College (JC) in Game Two 74-70 to wrap up the series 2-0 at Jamaica College. They had won Game One 75-67 the previous Thursday at Campion College.

Meanwhile, the Nyron Hurd-coached Camperdown High wrapped up their Under-19 best-of-three series 2-0 by comprehensively beating the Roger Marshall-coached Kingston College (KC) 65-34 in Game One played last week Friday at Camperdown High School, and 60-40 in Game Two played at KC's North Street court on Tuesday.

In Game Two between Campion and JC at the latter's Old Hope Road court, the visitors took a slim 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The ding-dong battle continued in the second quarter with both teams trading baskets but Campion held on to their lead to go into the half-time break three points up, 38-35.

Action in the third quarter intensified as they continued trading baskets with Campion holding a 51-49 lead at the break.

The final quarter developed into ding-dong battle royal that produced a rush for quick baskets. Campion pulled away by eight points 60-52, but again JC rallied strongly to close the lead 62-56 with five minutes remaining on the clock.

JC managed to tie the scores at 66 with two minutes remaining but the champions found extra to pull away for the 74-70.

Principal scorers for Campion were Micah-Imani Swaine who got 23 points, six rebounds and had seven steals; Jonathan Morgan with 12 points, and 16 rebounds, and Halric Thompson also with 12 points.

Leading the scoring for JC were Xavier Keyes with 23 points and nine rebounds, Kimani Phillips with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Jonah Cooper with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Camperdown were too powerful in both Game One and Two against KC as they scored compressive wins.

In Game Two at KC on Tuesday Camperdown won 60-40 to clinch the series 2-0. Leading the scoring were Matthew McGowan with 23 points, five blocks and four steals; Anton Mason with 10 points, Nickel Wright also with 10 points, while Mitchell Bailey led the scoring for KC with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

In Game One played at Camperdown, the home team won 65-34, with McGowan scoring 16 points, Tyrese Henry got 13 points, Michael Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds, Joel McLaughlin sank 11 points, while Bailey led the scoring for KC with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The National Under-16 and Under-19 Play-off Championships are scheduled to begin on Monday, and will be played in four zones among the teams which participated in finals and semi-finals of their conference competitions.