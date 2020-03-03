Camperdown, Herbert Morrison lead semi-finalists in ISSA All-island Basketball

Defending champions and favourites Camperdown High School and Herbert Morrison Technical High School warmed up for the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association All-Island Under-19 boys' basketball competition with good wins recently.

Camperdown High School made a statement when they walloped the “Light Blues” of St George's College 102-36 at home. They then went on to do even better with a 106-19 beatdown of Belair High School in Mandeville. In the game against Belair High School, Joel McLaughlin scored 22 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, got four assists and a couple of blocks. Matthew McGowan scored 19 points, while Juvane Carthy got 14 points.

Camperdown High School will meet Old Harbour High School in the semi-finals.

Herbert Morrison Technical High School, the home team and western powerhouse, never had to get out of first gear but still managed to repel many-time champions Kingston College, who led at the first quarter 14-13 but were pegged back and were down by six points at half-time, 26-32. The visitors rallied in the second half but were never able to overhaul the deficit.

Herbert Morrison Technical High School's destroyer-in-chief was Cameron Morris with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, four steals, and two assists. He got assistance from Kimali Edmondson with 11 points and Devaughn Campbell who scored 10 points. Kingston College's top man was Andre Johnson with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 15 steals and three assists. Mitchell Bailey scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

With that win under their belt, Herbert Morrison Technical High School then went through the formality of beating St Elizabeth Technical High School in their final game to confirm their semi-final spot. They should meet Calabar High School, who are expected to beat lowly Knox College to wrap up the quarter-finals.

Old Harbour High School wrapped up one semi-final spot with a good win over Manchester High School 76-62 last Tuesday at home.

In the Under-16 competition, Campion College took Zone One honours after beating St Catherine High School and Edwin Allen High School. Jamaica College finished with four points to take Zone Two over Herbert Morrison Technical High School, and Denbigh High School, while Calabar High School grabbed Zone Three over St George's College and St Elizabeth Technical High School.

In Zone Four, it's a toss-up between St James High School, Manchester High School and Ardenne High School. The matchups would see Campion College playing the winner of Zone Four, while Jamaica College tackle Calabar High School.

The final set of games in the quarter-final round were scheduled to be played yesterday while the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday at G C Foster College.