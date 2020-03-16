Camperdown, JC cop All-island ISSA basketball titles

CAMPERDOWN High School and Jamaica College (JC) were crowned 2019-2020 All-Island National Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) High School Boys' Under-19 and Under-16 champions, respectively, following the finals played at G C Foster College of Physical Education last Wednesday.

The east Kingston-based Camperdown High School, coached by Oneil Brown, registered an 85-47 win over arch-rivals Calabar High School for their first National Under-19 boys' title.

Camperdown High School's victory was highlighted by a game-high 28 points and nine rebounds from Matthew McGowan, who was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the final.

Meanwhile, JC, coached by Duane Cunningham, avenged three defeats suffered at the hands of defending All-Island champions Campion College in the Southern Basketball Conference (SBC) Urban Competition, pulling off a thrilling 66-64 win to claim their first National Under-16 title.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 final turned out to be another runaway victory for the urban champions who went into a 20-11 lead at the completion of the first quarter.

From then onwards Camperdown High School took complete control of the game in the second quarter, as Javane Carthy and Mikel Wright played supporting roles to McGowan to end the half, leading 44-24.

Calabar High School tried desperately to close the gap in the third quarter but it was to no avail, as the victory extended their lead to 67-34 at the end of that quarter.

The other scorers for Camperdown High School were Wright with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Carthy with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Jackson led the scoring for Calabar High School with 19 points and 11 rebounds along with Jadien Brown with 13 points.

Action in the Under-16 final was more exciting as a keenly contested first half resulted in a tied score of 30-30.

The teams fought hard in the third and fourth quarters, resulting in JC establishing a 12-point lead before Campion College rallied strongly to close the gap to two points.

With 1:27 minutes left in the game, JC once again forged a 12-point lead but saw a number of their players being fouled out as Campion College closed in for a win, but it was too little, too late.

JC's Xavier Keyes, who scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds and six steals, was voted the most valuable player of the final, while Micah-Imani Swaine had a game-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for Campion College.

Old Harbour High School clipped Herbert Morrison Technical High School 53-52 to take third place in the Under-19 competition. The principal scorer for Old Harbour High School was Damion Menzie with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Thorpe led the scoring for the losers with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Calabar High School defeated Manchester High School 65-25 to win the third-place play-off in the Under-16. For Calabar High School, Delano Prendergast got 14 points and nine rebounds, while Kimani Marston had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Manchester High School.