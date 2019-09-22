Camperdown make it a perfect five
Camperdown High made it a perfect “five from five” as they extended their lead atop Group D with a 2-0 win over Edith Dalton James in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup encounter at Alpha Institute yesterday.
Goals from Eladeo Mallett (24th) and Jeovanni Laing (32nd) were enough to secure all three points which pushed Camperdown up to 15 points, while Edith Dalton slipped to sixth on three points from three games.
Mona High jumped to second on seven points following a 7-1 thrashing of fifth-place Meadowbrook (four points), while Tivoli Gardens jumped to fourth on four points with a 2-0 win over the pointless St Mary's College, who are rooted at the foot of the points standings.
In Group E, former champions Wolmer's Boys' School bounced back from a 2-2 stalemate with Tarrant on last to hammer Jose Marti Technical 5-0 at Stadium East field.
Despite the win, Wolmer's Boys' remain in second position on 10 points behind leaders Jamaica College (12 points), who were idle, while Jose Marti remain in sixth on two points.
Yesterday's results
Group D
Camperdown 2, Edith Dalton James 0
Mona High 7, Meadowbrook High 1
Tivoli Gardens 2, St Mary's College 0
Group E
Wolmer's Boys' 5, Jose Marti 0
