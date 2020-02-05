Campion slip by Kingston College in Under-16 rugby championship
Campion College squeezed a narrow 18-14 win over Kingston College (KC) in Group A round two action of the JRLA/Dev Inno National High School Under-16 Championship on Friday.
Campion was led by Khalil Brown, who scored all three of their tries, while teammate Giovanni Roberts kicked three goals to contribute to the win. Meanwhile, KC was led by Jantae Givans, who scored six points from a try and a goal, while Nathanael Brissett and James Walters chipped in with a try each.
In other Group A matches, Calabar had a comfortable 44-4 win over St Catherine High with centre Fitzroy McLeod top-scoring for the winners with three tries. In the third group game, Spanish Town High took care of newcomers Waterford High 38-0, with Damani Ford bagging 14 points from two tries and three goals.
In Group B play, Himan Campbell scored 16 points from four tries to lead Cedar Grove Academy 26-0 over Ascot High. The New Forrest versus BB Coke game was not played as New Forrest withdrew from the competition.
In Under-14 action, Ascot got the better of Cedar Grove Academy 20-6, while in the girls' game, Ascot defeated Cedar Grove 20-0, with Khimoy McKay scoring a hat-trick of tries for the winners.
Old Harbour, too, confirmed their withdrawal from the Under-14 competition due to insufficient players.
