'LET'S KEEP GOING'

JAMAICA Tallawahs Captain Rovman Powell is hoping that Tuesday's five-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors will give his team the fillip it needs heading into the back end of the preliminary stage of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“Winning is a habit, and it's a habit that we want to maintain. It's important for us to continue winning as that will improve our chances of making the play-offs and the final,” he said on the eve of yesterday's clash with title-holders Barbados Tridents at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Tallawahs' win on Tuesday was their second from four games this season, and timely revenge for their 14-run defeat to the Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday.

The Tallawahs — CPL Twenty20 (T20) champions in 2013 and 2016 — had only two wins throughout the entirety of the 2019 campaign, which left them finishing last on the points table.

“We're two from four, so if we are going to be honest that isn't a bad start. We are currently fourth in the [preliminaries] and if we [look] at the rest of the competition, that's a good position,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer.

“There is a little bit of improvement needed. We are still playing some rash shots here and there but apart from that, I think the team is playing quite well,” the 27-year-old skipper added.

On Tuesday the Tallawahs won the toss and sent the Amazon Warriors to take first strike on a pitch which proved to be favourable to bowlers, especially the spinners.

Off-break bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who claimed the player of the match award for his 3-11, and pacer Fidel Edwards (3-30) helped to limit the Amazon Warriors to 108-9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Only a few days earlier, the Warriors defended a paltry 118 when they were put to bat first by the Tallawahs. But second time round the Jamaican-based franchise managed their run chase better. Despite slipping to 62-5 in the 11th over, they reached 113-5 with 12 balls to spare.

Nkrumah Bonner, playing his second game of the season, top-scored with 30 not out while superstar T20 all-rounder Andre Russell made an unbeaten 23. The two shared in an unbroken stand of 51 runs for the sixth wicket. Jermaine Blackwood, on his first outing of the campaign, contributed 23. Powell was dismissed for two.

“I think the bowlers did an excellent job to restrict Guyana for 108, and the batting followed up and got the runs. As a team we sit down and we try our best to think of the best possible 11. It's good to see that we've given opportunity to guys like Blackwood and Bonner and they came to the party — that's refreshing,” the Tallawahs captain noted.

The 2020 CPL tournament was scheduled to be staged across several venues in the region between August 19 and September 26, but changes were forced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled competition began August 18 and is slated to run until September 10.

All matches are being played behind closed doors in Trinidad at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.