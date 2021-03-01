Capturemyship sails away with Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy

In another super display, the Gregory Forsyth-conditioned Capturemyship outsprinted rivals to win the $1-million Sydney Watson Memorial Trophy feature over five-furlongs (1,000m) straight at Caymanas Park yesterday.

With Tevin Foster doing riding honours, Capturemyship disputed the early lead with Formal Gladiator (Nicholas Hibbert) before pulling away inside the final quarter in the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event to win comfortably by 2 ¾ lengths going away in a decent time of 1:00.1 minutes.

Formal Gladiator, despite drifting to the stands side, had no answer to the calling from the winner inside the last half of the race and faded into second place, a short head in front of Chace The Great, the mount of Shane Ellis, in third place. Splits for the race were 22.4 x 45.4.

“I am not familiar with this horse [ Capturemyship] but I rode him exactly as how the trainer said, and he came out as the winner,” Foster said.

Another notable winner on the day was Money Monster, bred, owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie. The improving four-year-old bay gelding ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, came with a strong run on the inside rails in deep stretch to beat Salvation (Paul Francis) by a neck in a Restricted Allowance III/IV event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course. Money Monster won in a time of 1:00.4 minutes.

Meanwhile, Aaron Chatrie was the pick among the jockeys, with two winners on the nine-race programme. Chatrie won aboard Sweet Medicine for trainer David Lee Sing in the sixth race and Attorney General in the eighth race for trainer Spencer Chung.

Racing continues next weekend with competition on Saturday and Sunday.