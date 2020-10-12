ALL ABOARD! - Capturemyship sails away to impressive win

THE six-year-old bay horse Capturemyship produced another vastly improved effort to easily brush aside rivals and win the top-rated Restricted Overnight Allowance event highlighter on the eight-race card at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Gregory Forsyth and ridden by leading jockey Anthony Thomas, Capturemyship, who was stepping up from high claiming to compete, cruised home comfortably by 2 ½ lengths over five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

Capturemyship raced in second place behind Formal Gladiator (Dick Cardenas) at the off but quickly surged to the front approaching the half mile (800m) and never looked back, as he began to extend his lead going into the turn.

Enuffisenuff, under Dane Nelson, was produced to mount a challenge early in the stretch but found the co-even money favourite Capturemyship giving nothing away.

In the end Capturemyship romped home to his third-consecutive win from four starts this season. Enuffisenuff had to settle for second place with Formal Gladiator finishing in third place. The final time for the event was a decent 1:05.0 minutes behind splits of 22.3 and 45.1 seconds.

It was the second winner on the card for Thomas as he had earlier guided home Miniature Man for trainer Wayne DaCosta in the second race over four furlongs (800m) straight.

With the victories, Thomas is now 15 wins clear of Dane Nelson in the race for the 2020 jockeys' crown. Nelson was winless on the card.

Meanwhile, Panamanian Dick Cardenas brought the Michael Marlowe-trained Casual Peach with a well-timed late run to capture the Henry George Harrison Sr Memorial Cup feature over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Casual Peach won by six lengths in a time of 1:20.0 minutes, beating the 99-1 outsider Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) and Awesome Glitter (Orlando Foster) in the process.

And apprentice jockey Oshane Nugent continued his impressive riding form with another double to share riding honours with Thomas.

Nugent opened the card with Fitzgerald Richards' 5-1 chance Herecomestheboss in the Restricted Allowance Four event over 1000m round, and he completed the double astride Weekend Jazz for trainer Byron Davis in the fourth event over 1000m straight.

Racing continues on Saturday.