Caribbean showdown

LIVERPOOL, England — After Jamaica recorded a resounding 85-29 win over Group C team Fiji in their Netball World Cup opener, their next opponents, Trinidad and Tobago, are hoping for divine help.

Match time is 5:00 pm (11:00 am Jamaica time) today inside M&S Bank Arena.

While the world number two-ranked Sunshine Girls had a blowout victory, their Caribbean neighbours, ranked 10th in the world, got off to a losing start, going down 45-76 to number five-ranked South Africa.

“Jamaica are our neighbours, but Lord have mercy! We need Jesus tomorrow,” Samantha Wallace, vice-captain of the Calypso Girls, said during yesterday's mixed zone.

“It's going to be a tougher one with [Jhaniele] Fowler, [Romelda] Aiken, [Shamera] Sterling, Vangelee [Williams], I can name a few — it's not going to be a bed of roses,” said the veteran goal shooter.

But even then, Marvette Anderson, the Jamaica head coach, preached the importance of not getting carried away with their eye-catching start.

“Tomorrow's game is a new game, so we're going back to our hotel to work on [ways to improve],” she told reporters yesterday.

“I expect Trinidad to come out strong. I don't expect them to roll over and play dead. I expect a good game and I expect a competitive game. We're going to come back ready for tomorrow,” Anderson told reporters.

Wallace vowed that she and her teammates will try to put in an improved performance despite the mountainous task that awaits them in the form of the Jamaicans.

“It wasn't our best performance [against South Africa]. I think we have so much more in us. We didn't come here to lose, we came to improve our ranking. We will be a little down, but it's my job as vice-captain to try to build these girls and boost their confidence as much as I can,” said the Trinidad and Tobago player.