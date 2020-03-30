Caribbean stars set for pay cut amidst COVID-19 fallout
MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is set to deal a harsh blow to the earnings of Caribbean stars in the Australia Super Netball League after the players' association here struck a deal with organisers for a reduction in player salaries.
With the start of the league suspended until at least June 30 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, all contracted players have been forced to take two weeks leave from their respective clubs starting from Monday.
They will then be placed on “active rest” for seven hours each week for the three weeks following, and have their pay reduced by 70 per cent.
“These are difficult and unprecedented times, not only in netball, but right across the world,” said Super Netball CEO Chris Symington.
“In a less than ideal situation, our players have shown maturity and understanding throughout these discussions and we're pleased to have reached an outcome for the near future.
“The league has put measures in place to ensure that all players have well-being support during this time, and, over the next five weeks, we will have further discussions with the Adelaide Plains Netball Association [ANPA] to determine any further changes to conditions that might need to be made.”
Jamaican stars Shamera Sterling, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Jodi-Ann Ward, Jhaniele Fowler, Romelda Aiken, and Shimona Nelson, along with Trinidadian Samantha Wallace, all currently campaign in the league.
Wallace, a 26-year-old goalshooter, was voted Most Valuable Player in last season's grand final when New South Wales Swifts defeated Sunshine Coast Lightning.
Players' association CEO Kathryn Harby-Williams said the economic fallout for players was inevitable, especially as the COVID-19 persisted across the globe.
“Our sport is not immune. Over the past few days we have endured some of our most difficult times when faced with the harsh reality of an uncertain future,” Harby-Williams said.
“We fully understand we need to play our role to enable netball to get through these bleak times, hence we have agreed to take a pay cut.
“Our game has worked really hard to continue to increase the minimum wage and allow players to be contracted for 12-month periods, but the brutal truth is that our minimum wage is $30,000 per annum and this pay reduction will be severely felt.
“However, we know we are not alone and many others throughout our community are suffering.”
She added: “On a positive note, the players feel well supported and are particularly grateful that the sport has introduced a well-being task force to help them through this extraordinary period. We look forward to getting to the other side to do what we do best — and that is play the game we love.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy