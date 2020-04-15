Carifta Games pushed back to 2021 in Bermuda
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The 49th edition of the Carifta Games, due to be staged in Bermuda this month but postponed because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has now been pushed back to 2021, officials here said yesterday.
Guyana, which was set to host the 50th edition of the region's premier junior athletics showpiece next year, has been invited to prepare for 2022.
Next year's dates are April 2-5.
The decision to postpone the Games to next year was made after talks were held between Bermuda National Athletics Association and the Carifta local organising committee, as well as the Bermuda Government and all of the Caribbean Carifta countries.
Sports Minister Lovitta Foggo said: “The Ministry of Labour, Community Affairs and Sport supports the decision to postpone the Carifta Games until 2021. We continue to adhere to the guidelines of the global and local health experts and professionals and will continue to put the health, safety and well-being of our young people as the highest priority.
“In 2021 we will be ready and prepared to host a spectacular Carifta Games, and we very much look forward to joining the Bermuda National Athletics Association and the rest of the island in celebrating our talented young athletes.”
The decision was not taken lightly, she added.
Initially, 27 countries planned to send teams to Bermuda this month but Antigua and Barbuda pulled out before the decision to postpone the Games was made by Bermuda officials because of the spread of the pandemic.
The showpiece is just one of several Caribbean and global events to be cancelled because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Bermuda, like all Caribbean nations, has been impacted by the virus and has already reported 50 cases along with five deaths.
Globally, the number of infections were yesterday approaching two million with nearly 126,000 deaths reported.
