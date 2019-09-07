Carnival in Tivoli as Reid leads Lizard Town home
In the end, the two second-half goals scored by Kingston College and Jamaica Under-20 footballer Trayvone “Elli” Reid were what mattered...just for the record.
But the atmosphere that resulted in a carnival of controlled excitement seemed priceless.
Reid led his Lizard Town team, the pre-competition favourites, to the classy 2-0 victory over Top Ten to take the main prize in the Ribbiz Ocean Lounge Tivoli Gardens five-a-side competition that ended recently, many leaving the old netball court near the community centre satisfied that the better team had triumphed.
The match was expected to begin by 10:00 pm, but the third-place play-off got in the way; so 11:30pm was the next kick-off time in the hour-long encounter, when it appeared that the people of the entire Tivoli Gardens and its environs had left their homes to watch under brilliant lighting.
There were virtually thousands cheering, shouting, puffing, huffing, drinking or simply chilling, not counting those who were perched atop surrounding high-rise buildings like sentries, unmindful of the danger that one slip could produce.
Then there was the television-style commentary; no point in stepping up to radio pace, as the eyes were all focused on the endless court action. Whenever there was anything rough, the commentator would let out: “Me no like da play deh.” Another tackle resulted in the comment: “Me no wish dat pon no player, not even mi enemy.”
In the midst of the excitement on the court, there was one thing that was more important to the west Kingston community known for fame and infamy: “We need to have things like this to keep the peace in the community; to get back my place together. We used to have love and friendship. A dat we waa get back ina we place, an liff we community,” one elder who said he has lived in Tivoli Gardens for 37 years, stated.
Lizard Town took home the $50,000 first prize, while Top Ten settled for $30,000 at the end of the month-long competition that even saw football lovers from external zones wearing People's National Party campaign t-shirts in a community that has been fiercely loyal to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party since its official formation in the 1960s.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy