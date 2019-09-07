Carnival in Tivoli as Reid leads Lizard Town home

In the end, the two second-half goals scored by Kingston College and Jamaica Under-20 footballer Trayvone “Elli” Reid were what mattered...just for the record.

But the atmosphere that resulted in a carnival of controlled excitement seemed priceless.

Reid led his Lizard Town team, the pre-competition favourites, to the classy 2-0 victory over Top Ten to take the main prize in the Ribbiz Ocean Lounge Tivoli Gardens five-a-side competition that ended recently, many leaving the old netball court near the community centre satisfied that the better team had triumphed.

The match was expected to begin by 10:00 pm, but the third-place play-off got in the way; so 11:30pm was the next kick-off time in the hour-long encounter, when it appeared that the people of the entire Tivoli Gardens and its environs had left their homes to watch under brilliant lighting.

There were virtually thousands cheering, shouting, puffing, huffing, drinking or simply chilling, not counting those who were perched atop surrounding high-rise buildings like sentries, unmindful of the danger that one slip could produce.

Then there was the television-style commentary; no point in stepping up to radio pace, as the eyes were all focused on the endless court action. Whenever there was anything rough, the commentator would let out: “Me no like da play deh.” Another tackle resulted in the comment: “Me no wish dat pon no player, not even mi enemy.”

In the midst of the excitement on the court, there was one thing that was more important to the west Kingston community known for fame and infamy: “We need to have things like this to keep the peace in the community; to get back my place together. We used to have love and friendship. A dat we waa get back ina we place, an liff we community,” one elder who said he has lived in Tivoli Gardens for 37 years, stated.

Lizard Town took home the $50,000 first prize, while Top Ten settled for $30,000 at the end of the month-long competition that even saw football lovers from external zones wearing People's National Party campaign t-shirts in a community that has been fiercely loyal to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party since its official formation in the 1960s.