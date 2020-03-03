Catherine Hall face MoBay City in St James FA/Sandals Div 1

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Catherine Hall Football Club will face MoBay City Football Club in the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One at UDC field today as they both seek a second win.

The teams are tied on three points with Paradise Football Club in Zone One behind leaders Flanker Football Club on nine points and Discipline Football Club on six points, and a win today would see them move up in the points table.

MoBay City Football Club are coming off a big win over Flanker Football Club and will be high on confidence as they seek back-to-back wins, while Catherine Hall lost their last two games having failed to score a single goal.

Catherine Hall Football Club have allowed seven goals in their three games and this will give MoBay City the edge as they will hope Ryan Barker and Brandon Curate, who scored in the win over Flanker Football Club, will continue their scoring run.

— Paul Reid