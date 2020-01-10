Catherine Hall face Paradise in Sandals Division One
...Flankers clip Discipline 2-1 at UDC Field on Wednesday
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Catherine Hall FC will kick off their quest for a quick return to the Major League when they take on Paradise FC in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One at the UDC Field today.
Match time is 3:45 pm.
Catherine Hall FC will be hoping for some stability in the second tier of St James FA's competitions after back-to-back demotions, as they were relegated from the Major League last season, just 12 months after they were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League.
Earlier this week, King Gate FC and promoted Flankers FC opened the season with contrasting wins over Seba FC and Discipline FC, respectively.
Both Flankers FC and King Gate FC were promoted from the Division Two last season.
King Gate FC were awarded full points after Seba FC failed to show up on Tuesday, while Nicoli Barrett scored a double for Flankers FC in their 2-1 win over Discipline FC.
Barrett gave Flankers FC the lead in the 18th minute and held it until the 60th minute when Glenroy Scale levelled the scores for Discipline FC.
Barrett got his second from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after a Discipline FC defender handled the ball inside the 18-yard box and Tevin Fuller just missed adding a third when he missed a wide open goal from less than three yards out, spraying the ball wide.
