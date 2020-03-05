Catherine Hall rally to beat MoBay City 3-1

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Catherine Hall FC came from a goal down to beat MoBay City FC 3-1 in their St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One game at the UDC field on Tuesday and took over joint second place in Zone One.

The win, Catherine Hall FC's second from four starts, saw them improve to six points, same as Discipline FC, with both trailing leaders Flankers FC who are on nine points.

Meanwhile on Friday, Seba FC scored their first win after also coming from a goal down to beat Norwood Strikers 2-1 at the UDC field, handing them their first loss of the season.

On Tuesday, Bryan Baker scored his second goal of the season in back-to-back games to give MoBay City FC the lead in the 18th minute.

Keishawn Heath drew Catherine Hall FC level three minutes later in the 21st minute, Cemarco Brown gave the former champions the lead in the 40th minute with his third goal of the season, while Giovani Clarke sealed the points in the 54th minute.

After earning just a single point from their first three games, Seba FC rebounded against the leaders who have now earned one point from their last two games after winning their first two games.

Despite the loss Norwood Strikers are still leading Zone Two with seven points from four games, two more than Sam Sharpe who have played three games with Seba FC, joining King Gate FC and Marl Road FC all on four points.

Anthony Mills gave Norwood Strikers the lead in the 25th minute but Nicardo Malcolm equalised in the 79th minute before Asorni Binger scored the winner in the 79th minute.

— Dwayne Richards