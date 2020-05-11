Cautious optimism

Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) President Martin Lyn is cautiously optimistic about the reopening of the National Aquatic Centre in the near future, as his administration seeks to relieve the itch of national swimmers who eagerly await a return to the pool.

Lyn revealed that his administration has already drafted and submitted safety protocols to Independence Park Limited (IPL) in accordance with Government guidelines, which is the first step in the process to initiate a phased reopening of the facility.

The move by Lyn follows those of a few other countries that have already reopened their pools to elite swimmers amidst strict protocols to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Jamaica's health ministry has repeatedly stressed the need for caution, saying the country has still not experienced an anticipated spike in cases. As of yesterday, Jamaica had 498 confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, and 78 recoveries.

“What we have done is put some protocols together and we have submitted those to IPL for their consideration, but in any event it would take us about four to five weeks from the word go to put everything in place to have our swimmers of national importance back in the pool,” Lyn told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

“So we will be working with the Ministry of Health [and Wellness] to ensure that the facility itself is under certain protocols according to their directives. So until those are all satisfied, we don't really have a date or time for reopening the pool, but we are working towards it,” he added.

With the pool being one of the association's major sources of income, Lyn rued the loss of revenue since the March 13 closure. Reopening would therefore be a welcome move.

However, until they are given the green light to do so, the association is now seeking financial assistance to cover maintenance.

It is understood that the ASAJ spends between $600,000 and $800,000 to maintain the pool each month, while income generated from the pool is an estimated $1 million.

“Obviously if the pool isn't open we have zero coming in, and unlike any other sporting association, we maintain the pool,” Lyn shared.

“So the cost of maintaining the pool is obviously always uncertain to us, but we have reached out to Sports Development Foundation (SDF) and they have offered some financial assistance so we are grateful for that.

“However, it cannot sustain the pool on a monthly basis, so we will just have to figure out some other ways for our pool to exist. We would obviously need financial support from IPL, SDF or the Government and all of that is being put in proposals to the various organisations and we will see where we go from that,”said Lyn.

Meanwhile, the president encouraged swimmers to keep their heads in the game despite the absence of the pool in this period of uncertainty.

“We are water-based athletes, so we need the water, but there are some things we can do on land — not a lot, but we can keep our stamina up and keep training, so we have encouraged all our athletes to do what they can to stay fit,” he said.

“We have also encouraged athletes to do what it takes to stay focused on the long game because we will get back into the pool and we will overcome all of these trail and tribulations,” Lyn said.