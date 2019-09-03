Cavalier conquer Dunbeholden on opening day of RSPL

A nightmare start to the season for Dunbeholden FC goalkeeper Eric Edwards helped Cavalier FC secure an opening day 3-1 win in the Red Stripe Premier League at the Stadium East Field on Sunday.

It was the first time that Cavalier were scoring a win over Dunbeholden after all three encounters ended in draws last season. Both teams ended with 10 men as the game came to a spirited end.

Captain Chevone Marsh, Alex Marshall and Leonard Rankine got the goals for Cavalier, while Deanandre Thomas got the consolation for Dunbeholden.

Alex Marshall was the first player to have a shot at goal with his first meaningful touch of the game, but it went wide of the right upright.

Shortly after, Nicholas Hamilton worked his way into the box, but his effort was also wide of the right upright.

Then in the 23rd minute, a short back pass from Dunbeholden captain Shaquille Dyer left his goalkeeper Eric Edwards stranded as Chevone Marsh lobbed the goalkeeper at the top of the box before rounding him and slotting home into an empty goal.

But Dunbeholden roared back dominating the final stages of the half and were left cursing their luck after creating a number of chances.

A thunderous right footed shot from Dunbeholden's Thomas came crashing back off the left upright before he brought out a save from St Michael Edwards at his near post.

A corner kick floated to the back post was hooked over the crossbar by Kimoni Bailey as Cavalier continued to live the charmed life.

Nicoy Christian was the last Dunbeholden player to get a strike on target in the first half as he brought out a diving save from Edwards in first half stoppage time, but it was the hosts who led 1-0 at the break.

Eleven minutes after the restart Cavalier doubled their advantage through Marshall. A long ball floated over the top was met with the head by the Cavalier striker just ahead of the advancing Edwards who should have stayed on his line instead of coming to claim the ball.

The Dunbeholden custodian watched in agony as the ball bounced into the unguarded net.

The enterprising Thomas then dragged his team back into the contest when he fired home a penalty into the top left corner of Edwards' goal in the 68th minute.

But there were only three minutes between the third and fourth goals of the contest as Dunbelholden's Eric Edwards inexplicably gave away a penalty, which was skillfully put away by Rankine to restore the two-goal advantage for Rudolph Speid's men.

Cavalier then had a chance to kill the game off when they had a four-on-one situation, but Marshall tried to dribble pass the goalkeeper instead of passing to a teammate and the chance was wasted.

To their credit, Dunbeholden kept playing and a header from Thomas landed on the roof of the net. However, the night would end on a sad not for Thomas as he was shown a straight red card for violent play after he struck an opponent in the face.

Substitute Lorenzo Dubidad saw his fierce drive crash against the crossbar and back into play in stoppage time for the visitors.

In the end it was a deserved win for Cavalier who took their chances when it mattered most.

Teams: Cavalier FC – Chevone Marsh, Alex Marshall, Nicholas Hamilton, Clifton Woodbine, Leonard Rankine, Kyle Ming, Gadial Irving, Ajay Chin (Ajuma Johnson 60th min), Bryan English (Jamar Purcell 75th min), St. Michael Edwards, Kimani Gibbons

Subs not used: Mark Bryan, Raheem Depass, Kimani Arbourne, Marlando Maxwell, Leonardo Fogarty

Booked: Kyle 29th & 82 - ejected), Rankine (52nd), Marsh (81)

Dunbeholden FC – Eric Edwards, Shaquille Dyer, Kevin Reid, Saneekie Burton, Shevan James, Kemar Philpotts (Adrian Williams 75th min), Nickoy Christian, Kimoni Bailey (Kemoy Carruthers 67th ), Demario Philips, Rodave Murray (Lorenzo Dubidad 67th), Deandre Thomas.

Subs not used: Giovanni Smith, Maurice Mais, Richard Anderson, Antoney Thompson

Booked: Thomas (89th - ejected), Philppot (49th), James (75th)

Referee: Okito Nicholson

Assistant Referees: Richard Washington, Damion Williams

Fourth Official: Alexi Kerry

Match Commissioner: Fitzroy Reid