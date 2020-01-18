Cavalier still have top-six ambitions, says Coach Speid

With two rounds now completed in the Red Stripe Premier League and 11 games left to play for all the teams in the regular season, it is setting up to be a dogfight for a number of teams with ambitions of play-off football.

Cavalier FC is one of those teams, and having scored a crucial win over struggling Molynes United on Sunday, they will be looking to build on that performance as the final round begins tomorrow.

Head Coach Rudolph Speid admitted to the importance and significance of the win on Sunday.

“This week we really trained very well and the players were very enthusiastic and as you can see it was a more physical running bunch, so I knew that we would have a good game.

“Our backs are against the wall a little bit so we did come out saying that we had to play aggressive and also attacking to get the win, because based on how the standings are, we still have ambitions to make the top six.

“This win doesn't put us in the top six but we know that we have to keep going so this was a very crucial win for us today,“ he noted.

Cavalier's second-round performance has been marginally better than the first round and Speid is hoping that this will help to spur on his players in the chase for a coveted place in the top six.

“In the first round we got 14 points and coming into today [Sunday] we were on 14 points, so this victory actually helps to have a better performance than the first round. So we are just hoping that in the third round we will be able to kick on and do even better because as you can see it's a very tough fight for the top six,” said Speid..

Keeping clean sheets has been a challenge for the seventh-placed team, but their head coach was delighted that they were able to do so against Molynes United.

“That is really the most important thing whenever we play because we know that we can score goals. We are in the top three when it comes to scoring goals, we know we are going to get the goals, so it was very important [to keep a clean sheet],” Speid reasoned.

The Cavalier tactician was quick to point out the impact of Manning Cup star Dwayne Atkinson even as he promised to unleash more schoolboy players in the third round.

“I must say as you can see our 17-year-old Dwayne Atkinson scored his first goal for us today, so you will be seeing a lot more schoolboys coming out and playing a part,” he indicated.

Their next opponents are Dunbeholden who are one spot and one point above them, and having lost to the Portmore based team in the second round, Speid is determined to right that wrong come tomorrow.

“Dunbeholden defeated us in the previous game. We looked at where we went wrong and I think we fixed it, so Dunbeholden will be facing different opposition and facing us in a different frame of mind,” he promised.

Cavalier ended the second round with 31 points from 22 games, while Dunbeholden are on 32 points as they currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot. Molynes United, who have 24 points, are in 10th place and are seven points above the dreaded relegation zone.

— Dwayne Richards