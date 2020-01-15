Cavalier swamp Molynes 4-0 to edge closer to play-off spot

Cavalier FC had a strong finish in the second round of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), thumping a hapless Molynes United 4-0 at Stadium East Field on Sunday.

The win sees Cavalier inch closer to a play-off spot with one round left to play in the regular season.

Brian English gave Cavalier the perfect start when he scored in the second minute of play, and they closed the first half just as strong with a goal from schoolboy Dwayne Atkinson in the 44th minute. A 66th-minute own goal and a 70th-minute penalty scored by Chevone Marsh ensured a rout for Rudolph Speid's men.

Heading into the game on the back of a loss and risking being cut adrift by the other teams chasing play-off football, Cavalier stunned the visiting Molynes United with the early strike from English before taking control of the game.

Having bossed the first half, they were duly rewarded with the second goal on the stroke of half-time when Atkinson produced a calm finish, slotting home to the right of Leon Taylor to put Cavalier in the driver's seat heading into the break.

But Molynes began the second half on the front foot, creating three quick chances to get on the scoreboard.

Mark Bryan was forced to tip over a shot from Anthony Greenland before he could only stand and watch as a shot from veteran Devon Hodges hit the base of the right post and rebound into play.

Moments later Hodges was left fuming after his perfect left-sided cross was steered wide of the goal by Greenland from about six yards.

Molynes would live to rue those missed opportunities after a shot on target ricocheted off the back of Kemar Seivwright and into the goal for 3-0.

Leon Taylor was responsible for his team conceding a fourth after he charged out of his goal with a wild challenge to bring down Marsh. The Cavalier captain then picked himself up to stroke the ball home and put the icing on the cake to help lift his team to seventh spot on 31 points.

Rudolph Speid said he saw it coming based on the way his team had trained leading up to the game.

“This week we really trained well and the players were very enthusiastic and as you can see it was a more physical running bunch — so we figured that we would have a good game,” he said.

Calvert Fitzgerald was disappointed with the effort from his players who he said gave up avoidable goals.

“We started extremely slowly, lethargic, without intensity. After a good game against Arnett Gardens, I thought we would have some confidence. All four goals could have been avoided.”

Whilst Cavalier are now just outside the play-off positions and are hopeful of extending their season beyond the third round, Molynes United, who began the league with a six-game win streak, find themselves just seven points above the drop zone with one round left to play in the RSPL.

TEAMS: Cavalier FC – Chevone Marsh, Mark Bryan, Brian English, Jamar Purcell, Kamoy Simpson, Raheem Depass (Jordan Nembhard 80th), Kyle Ming, Gadail Irving, Shaneil Thomas (Ramoye Davis 24th), Orlando Brown (Marlando Maxwell 74th), Dwayne Atkinson

Booked: Davis (42nd)

Subs not used: Dwayne Allen, Richard Brown, St. Michael Edwards, Ajay Chin

Molynes United– Leon Taylor, Damion Thomas (Orane Ferguson 70th), Kemar Seivwright, Keith Wright, Tyrese Wynter, Fakibi Farquharson, Nicholas Nelson (Tajahe Dixon 56th), Sergeni Frankson Tyrique Wilson, Devon Hodges, Anthony Greenland (Fancy Hue Stewart 82nd)

Subs not used: Akeem Stewart, Ranoldo Smith, Shane Watson, Kluvi Christian

Booked: Taylor (70th), Farquharson (90th), Frankson (90+1)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant Referees: Stephanie-Dale Yee-Sing, Joshua Jackson

Fourth official: Christopher Mason

Match commissioner: Martin Lyn

— Dwayne Richards