Cavalier vs Dunbeholden: Title challengers, rookies target positive start

Stadium East Field — 5:00 pm

After a third-place finish in last year's Red Stripe Premier League, Cavalier FC will be looking to be in the running yet again in the 2019-2020 season.

They will begin their campaign against Dunbeholden FC, who will be contesting just their second campaign in the nation's top flight.

Cavalier, led by captain Chevone Marsh, Nicholas Hamilton and Alex Marshall in attack, had a fairly good season last term and the club will be looking to the trio to get them off to a good start yet again.

The performances of the three have seen them all being involved in the national set up at some stage this year and this should provide enough incentive for them to get off to a flier at the Stadium East field today at 5:00 pm.

Head coach Rudolph Speid has persisted with his youth policy, which has brought handsome returns to the St Andrew-based club.

Dunbeholden were relegation fodder for most of their debut season in the league, but by the turn of the year they saw a change in fortune as the “other team from Portmore”, and they were able to climb out of the bottom two and away to safety in the third round of the competition.

They picked up a miserly seven points in the first round, 12 points in the second round and 14 points in the third round, as they pulled off the great escape.

They have not been without their challenges in the offseason, with the hiring and firing of Fabian Taylor, who was Harbour View FC head coach up to the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Riegel Smith has been reinstated as head coach and will be hoping that the new season will bring better fortunes in their sophomore year in the RSPL.

The game is set for a 5:00 pm kick-off.

— Dwayne Richards