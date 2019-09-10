Cavalier, Waterhouse continue march towards mid-season final

CAVALIER Soccer Club kept their unblemished record intact with a crushing 9-0 win over Rangers FC at St Mary Sports Complex as the 2019 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees Co-operative Credit Union Women's Premier League continued last Saturday.

Cavalier's whipping of Rangers was spearheaded by Renae Gordon, who accounted for six goals in the fourth, ninth, 14th, 21st, 46th and 52nd (penalty) minutes, with the last being the ninth goal of the season.

Shanice Irons netted in the third and 82nd minutes, with an own goal coming in the 54th minute. Cavalier led 5-0 at half-time.

The win was the fourth-consecutive for Cavalier from four starts to increase their lead in Group B to 12 points. Rangers are losing their fourth game from as many starts and also remained at the bottom of the table without a point. Cavalier are the only team so far who are yet to concede a goal while scoring 19.

Their coach Everdean Scarlett said he was very satisfied with the win, especially the goalscoring feat of Gordon who is an exceptional player.

“I am looking forward to winning the game against UWI Women's FC, which I am confident of achieving. Some of the players on the UWI team are former Cavalier players, and it should be a big challenge and keenly contested,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett said he will be going all out for the victory as his aim is to win that game and advance to the mid-season final.

Meanwhile, defending champions Waterhouse FC chalked up their third win with a 4-0 scoreline over Real Mona FC through two goals from Shaneal Bailey, in the 44th and 47th minutes, and one each from Tarania Clarke and Davia Richards in the 71st and 79th minutes, respectively, at Drewsland Mini Stadium.

Waterhouse thus increased their points tally in Zone B to 10 from four games and only need a win against Real MoBay FC in their final round-one match to qualify for the mid-season final against Zone A winners.

Coach Xavier Gilbert was pleased with his team's win over Real Mona and is now looking to win his next game.

At Royal Lakes Sports Complex, Olympic Gardens FC picked up their second win by defeating Royal Lakes FC 4-0 through two goals from Kevena Reid in the 73rd and 83rd minutes, one from Tatyawa Pollock in the 46th, and another from Keroll Whyte in the 54th minute.

Olympic Gardens remain in second position in Zone A on eight points from four outings, while Royal Lakes remain second from the bottom of the table with three points from four matches.

At Urban Development Corporation playing field, Real MoBay FC edged Trelawny Women's FC 2-1 to register their second win from four starts.

At Owen Palmer Community Centre, Frasziers Whip FC came out with a narrow 3-2 win over Northern Queens FC. It was their first win from four matches, which lifted them off the bottom of the table.

The game between The University of the West Indies (UWI) Women's FC and Arnett Gardens FC, scheduled for UWI Bowl, Mona, was postponed after 10 minutes due to heavy showers that flooded the playing field, as well as lightning.