CB Group UWI virtual 5K extended to November 30

The ninth annual CB Group UWI 5K virtual event has been extended to November 30 due to recent torrential rain and popular demand by participants needing more time to further build on their best times as they walk, run and wheelchair in their neighbourhoods, on their treadmills, in the park or wherever they want to test their athletic prowess.

The announcements of winners will be uploaded on the Running Events website at www.runningeventsja.com on December 2. Medals and e-certificates will be distributed to winners in the various categories, including the popular Smart Eggs Kids K, open to children four years of age and upwards.

According to Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, UWI executive director, and convenor of the event entitled Running for Dreams, “We were happy to answer the call for the extended time, and invite others to come on board this significant event to provide scholarships for approximately 500 students who now face de-registration if they are not able to access the needed financial assistance for them to complete their tertiary education.”

She also shared that going virtual has opened up the opportunity for participants worldwide for this critical cause of supporting students who are now “in the greatest need of scholarships, welfare and simple bread and butter items”.

She said the invitation has been expanded to include assisting students at the UWI Open campus (Anguilla, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Cayman, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Turks and Caicos), and UWI Five Islands Campus in Antigua, by staging virtual events in these countries. Participants may designate the UWI Campus or Caribbean Country to which they wish their funds to be donated.

Since 2011, over 300 scholarships have been awarded to academically outstanding students who lack the financial resources to pursue tertiary education, some of whom are the first from their families to attend university.

The event is again under the distinguished patronage of three outstanding philanthropists – Dr Douglas Orane, retired business leader and author; Dr Thalia Lyn, and Dr Donette Chin-Loy Chang, PR Counsel, and co-patron of the UWI Toronto Benefit Gala.

Registration is available online at www.runningevents.ja.com or at the Sports Department at the University of the West Indies. Registration fee is $1,500 for adults or US$10; students with ID J$750 or US$5 and children under 11 and the disabled community can participate free of cost.