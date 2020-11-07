CCS to conduct virtual seminar on sports journalism, information and communication technologies

After opening the registration process, people from all over the world are registering for this Centro Caribe Sports (CCS) virtual seminar on sports journalism, information and communication technologies slated for November 10, 11 and 12.

The seminar will have 22 international speakers, who will deliver 18 presentations to the participants and registration is free.

Social networks, print and digital media, audiovisual communications, coverage of events, young reporters' programmes, journalistic coverage in times of COVID-19 are just some of the topics that will be addressed in the three days by knowledgeable and experienced speakers.

“We hope that this sports journalism seminar exceeds the number of participants we have planned. For us, education is a priority, and in these times Centro Caribe Sports belongs to everyone. The intention is that all those registered can add experiences to their journalistic careers,” noted Luis Mejia Oviedo, president of Centro Caribe Sports.

More than 400 people have already registered via the link to attend the seminar and attendees will, upon their duly completing the same, receive a certificate of participation regarding this innovative event.

“The Education Commission's objective is to train and educate citizens, students, athletes, leaders and all who have the desire to learn about any subject that we offer in our training programmes. It is the turn for journalism, which has taken a leading role in these times of the pandemic, particularly as public information continues to be vital. That is why we want to give the tools so that this information can be transmitted in the correct way,” said Eduardo Álvarez, secretary general of Centro Caribe Sports and president of the Education Commission of the organisation.

The International Association of Sports Journalism of America, chaired by Gabriel Cazenave, informed Centro Caribe Sports that the seminar has the endorsement of the respected association he chairs, a fact that gives greater prestige and relevance to this virtual activity.

The portals opened on November 3, and will remain so until November 9 so that anyone can register and be part of this educational innovation in Central America and Caribbean sports.