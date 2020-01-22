Celtics hand Lakers 'butt-whipping', Sixers dominant

Los Angeles , United States (AFP) — The Boston Celtics handed what LeBron James called a “butt-whipping” to his Los Angeles Lakers in their worst defeat of the NBA season on Monday, routing the Western Conference leaders 139-107.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, and Kemba Walker returned from injury to add 20 for the Celtics, who snapped a three-game skid with the upset triumph.

Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who had lost six of their past eight games.

“Listen, it was just a good, old-fashioned butt-whipping — that's all,” said James, who scored 15 points and handed out 18 assists for the Lakers — who had won 10 of their last 11.

The Celtics spoiled the return from injury of Anthony Davis, who missed five games with a bruised backside after an in-game fall.

For Walker, it was a first career win against James. He'd gone 0-28 in prior games against James-led teams.

Simmons fuels 76ers

Philadelphia's star guard Ben Simmons matched his career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a triple-double that propelled the 76ers to a 117-111 victory over the Nets in Brooklyn.

Simmons, named during the game as the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week, did it all in a dominant performance for a 76ers team trying to keep their play-off push on track, despite the absence of injured big man Joel Embiid.

The Aussie star connected on 12 of 14 from the field in his fifth-straight game with 20 or more points, achieving his fourth triple-double — posting double figures in three key statistical categories — of the season.

He added five steals and two blocked shots for good measure.

“Ben was ridiculously dominant tonight,” 76ers Coach Brett Brown said. “He was just multi-skilled, used all over the place in multiple positions — ball handler, screen setter, post target. He was incredible.”

Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee improved their league-leading record to 39-6 with a 111-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks notched a seventh-straight win.

The Bucks were slowed by 23 turnovers — 15 in the first half — but held on to beat the Bulls for a 10th-straight time.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for the Bucks, who headed Monday night to Paris where they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the first NBA regular-season game in the French capital.

“Obviously, a game like this is kind of a tricky game,” Antetokounmpo said, adding that preparations for the trip to France were a bit distracting.

“I think we did a better job coming out in the second half, playing with some energy, being more aggressive and being more sharp.”

The Miami Heat needed overtime to stay in second place in the East, rallying from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to triumph 118-113.

The Heat, trailing the Bucks by eight games, remained a game in front of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors, who pushed their winning streak to four games with a 122-117 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Westbrook triple-double record

Houston's Russell Westbrook notched another iconic triple-double moment, but his 32-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist performance for the Rockets wasn't enough in a 112-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook played his first 11 seasons for Oklahoma City, and they were the only team he hadn't recorded a triple-double against.

He joined James as the only players in NBA history to notch a triple-double against every team in the league.

But the Thunder, aided by 28 points from Chris Paul and 25 from Danilo Gallinari, erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the sputtering Rockets a fourth-straight defeat.

The Portland Trail Blazers wrapped up the NBA's Martin Luther King Day celebrations with a 129-124 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Damian Lillard scored a career-high 61 points, helping Portland rally from 12 points down in the third quarter.

Lillard made 17 of 37 shots, including 11 three-pointers, and he also pulled down 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists.