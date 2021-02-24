Cesar Kemp hopes to successfully defend shot put title as SWAC Indoor Champs begins

FORMER Calabar High School thrower Cesar Kemp of Alabama State University will seek to defend his men's shot put title when the rescheduled, two-day Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships gets under way at Birmingham CrossPlex this evening.

The event, which will see at least a dozen Jamaicans representing their American universities, was originally scheduled for last weekend but had to be rescheduled due to poor weather.

The SWAC championships will kick off a weekend where no fewer than 12 conference championships will be held, with almost every one featuring Jamaicans.

Today the men's shot put will be the first event on the schedule where three Jamaicans lead the rankings — Deandre Fyffe of the University of Arkansas at Pine-Bluff (UAPPB), as well as Kemp and Danniel Bailey, also of UAPB.

Kemp won the shot put last year and was runner-up in the weight throw in which teammates Bailey, who attended both St George's College and Wolmer's Boys' School, and Fyffee are the top-ranked athletes.

Former Rusea's High School athlete Brandon McLaren of Alabama A&M and former Kingston College athlete Chadrick Williams of Texas Southern are expected to take part in the men's indoor heptathlon.

Kevin Smith, formerly of Excelsior High School, and his Alabama State teammate Duvair Waughope who attended Wolmer's Boys' School are expected to contest the men's 800m, while Smith will also contest the mile.

Former Manchester High School and The Queen's School Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Champs medallist Michaela Lewis, now at Alabama State, is the top-ranked runner in the women's 800m. Former Edwin Allen High School middle/long-distance runner Aniesha Ingram will represent Alabama A&M in the mile where she is ranked number three, and in the 3000m where she is ranked number two.

Joelle Stewart, formerly of Excelsior High School and now attending UAPB, is ranked number two in the weight throw while former Edwin Allen High School sprinter Kimorley Muschette will represent Alcorn State. Kara Sampath, formerly of Frome Technical High School, St Elizabeth Technical High School and The Queen's School, and Tatanya McKenzie of the The Queen's School will also be hoping to score for UAPB as well.

— Paul Reid