Chace The Great chases first win of season in top-rated event

Chace The Great, last year's Caribbean Sprint champion, returns from an 84-day break down in class and should easily brush aside rivals in the top-rated Open Allowance event, to register his first win for the season at Caymanas Park today.

The Dwight Chen trainee has raced three times so far this year, with all runs being second-place finishes; but with the rest, plus working really well in the mornings, Chace The Great should turn this five-furlong (1,000m) straight call into a possession.

On July 1, Chace The Great had worked out of the starting gates at today's distance, having gone 46.3 for four furlongs (800m) and finishing the five-furlong gallop in 1:00.0, and that's an indication that this race should be a very fast one.

Chace The Great has raced three times over this distance with only one win, and that was on July 14, 2018 when he won the Reggae Trophy by 1 1/4 in a good 58.2. Today should be no different as he begins preparation for this year's Sprint Championship.

Completing the seven-horse field are Yaya's Dream, Another Vigorous, K D Flyer, Patriarch, Exhilarate and Superluminal. However, all things being equal, none of these runners are capable to come within a length of Chace The Great, but one should be remnded that this is a sport of glorious uncertainties.

The $1.15-million three-year-olds and upward event is positioned as the eighth event on the programme, with a post time of 5:15 pm. Proceedings will gallop off at 1:00 pm with a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event going three furlongs (600m) straight.

Chace The Great opened the season with a length defeat to Money Magnet over five furlongs straight in the Reggae Trophy on January 19 in 58.1. He then lost by three lengths to She's A Maneater over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) in 1:32.0 on March 23 and was defeated by Another Bullet in the Lady Geeta Trophy over six furlongs in 1:11.4, losing out by half a length on April 20.

Based on those runs, on paper, it will take something out of the ordinary to deny Chace the Great his first win for the season. Leading rider Christopher Mamdeen should have an armchair ride here.

One of the most improved horses in training at present is Another Vigorous and he should complete the exacta here. Another Vigorous last raced on May 25 and was a winner on the round course, clocking an impressive 58.3 for his one-length win. Another Vigorous is not as effective on the straight course as when going around the turn, but has enough to beat the pack for second place. With three runs over the distance, Another Vigorous is yet to win.

The horse in the race who is the course specialist is KD Flyer. Six out of his seven career wins have come down the five-straight course, and although he is not expected to win, KD Flyer will not be disgraced.

Another runner who acts well over the distance is Yaya's Dream, with three of five career wins coming down the straight. Her last race over distance on June 30, Yaya's Dream defeated stable companion Drummer Boy by a head in a time of 59.3. Now racing at the higher level, Yaya's Dream is going to need much more than she has shown in the past to figure here, plus there is the number one draw to contend with. There is no doubt that Yaya's Dream excels over the five-straight but this is a learning experience for her, meaning that Yaya's Dream simply has to wait.

Stable companions Patriarch and Exhilarate are speed horses and both should keep runners honest before giving way in the final two furlongs (400m).

Superluminal, like Chace The Great, is much better than this level, but would prefer it longer. Superluminal is not really a sprinter but should be able to hit the board in this one, especially if the speedsters wear themselves out up front.

Also on tap is the I'm satisfied Trophy, feature as seven runners are down to take part in this Restricted Allowance event for three-year-old non-winners of two and for imported maidens.

Many of the seven entered will be using this race as preparation outlet for the upcoming final Classic race of the season, the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger which is down for competition on Saturday, July 27. The I'm satisfied will be run at the same distance as the St Leger.

Tricky One should be an easy winner here. He has been very consistent throughout the Classic series of races. Tricky One was sixth by 6 ¾ lengths in the 2,000 Guineas on April 14, and third by 8 lengths in the Jamaica Derby on June 30.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Dejae's Boy/Wow Wow/Daytona Belle

Race 2) Double Deal/Supreme Authority/Fiery Path

Race 3) Uncle Wal/Peeping Tom/Adoring Lady

Race 4) Tricky One/Crimson/ Black River

Race 5) Tough Cookie/Awesome Cat/Man In Blue

Race 6) Cohete del Exito/ Council of Trent/Perfect Union

Race 7) Sparkle Diamond/prince Charles/Lady Blue

Race 8) Chace The Great/ Another Vigorous/Patriarch

Race 9) Time For A Kola/ Awesome Miracle/Blood Fire