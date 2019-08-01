Chace The Great for BGLC Trophy feature on Emancipation Day programme

After four runs this season without success, Chace The Great, back-to-back Caribbean Sprint winner, should now have no excuses to get by rivals in the 15th running of the $1.15-million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

The Dwight Chen trainee returned from an 84-day break on July 13, 2019 to contest an Open Allowance event over the five-furlong-straight course. Chace The Great was expected to romp home easily in the race, but he finished in a disappointing fourth place as the overwhelming 1-9 favourite behind Exhilarate, Patriarch, and Superluminal.

Chace The Great will be more suited to this distance of 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) and could prove hard to beat here for his first win of the season.

The Caribbean Sprint champion should get stiff competition from the pair of Another Vigorous and Patriarch in the six-horse field.

The remaining runners — Yaya's Dream, Ras Emanuel and Zephyr — are all capable runners, but they should find the top three here hard to get by.

The Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward is positioned as the fifth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 2:55 pm. First race is at 12:40 pm.

With the Caribbean Sprint on the horizon, Chace The Great would want to grease his engine and this race seems the perfect opportunity for him to do so. Chace The Great has raced against better horses than these and with that fourth place run — one that he seemed to have needed to shake off the stiffness off his feet — he should be cherry ripe for this, and once he is ready, it should be a cake walk for him.

Another Vigorous was another runner who was expected to blaze the trial in the Open Allowance event over the straight on July 13. However, the Rowan Mathie-trained gelding never showed up in the race, and finished in sixth place by nine lengths.

A case can be made for Another Vigorous who is apparently not a lover of the straight-five course as he is for the round course. Now going around the bend, Another Vigorous is going to make a brave bid and might well be the main threat for the favourite here.

Patriarch defeated both Chace The Great and Another Vigorous as he finished in second place by five lengths on last behind stable companion Exhilarate over the straight course on July 13 in a quick 58.3 seconds.

Patriarch, who is a very good sprinter in the making and given his fine speed, will make a race of this.

