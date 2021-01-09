Chace the Great for toprated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event

After two close second-place finishes in his last two starts at the races, eight-year-old chestnut gelding Chace The Great should now get things right and go one better in the top-rated three-year-old and upward Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

On December 13 of last year, Chace The Great came from seventh position by seven lengths and was beaten by three parts of a lengths by the talented Sparkle Diamond, and 14 days later he was again beaten, this time by half of a length by Trevor's Choice and again he was running on in the finish. Both these races were at five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

Based on those two runs, Chace The Great will have no issue going six and a half furlongs (1,300m) here, and with the former two-time winner of the Caribbean Sprint Championship presently enjoying good and consistent form, should prove a tough opponent and could go one better. Omar Walker remains in the saddle for trainer Vincent Atkinson.

The $1-million event is positioned as the ninth event on the card of 10 races with a post time of 4:20 pm. Races get off at 11:40 am.

If Chace The Great should fold up like a dead bird in deep stretch, a number of runners present are capable enough to take down the number one spot.

The likes of Princess Emanuelle, Legality, El Profesor and Prince Charles are well capable enough for winning runs.

Princess Emmanuelle is versatile sort and should be comfortable at this distance, plus her present form is sufficient to make a bold bid here.

Legality was seen making late headway to finish sixth by fewer than six lengths behind Trevor's Choice and Chace The Great in the Chris Armond Sprint, travelling five and a half furlongs on December 27 of last year. Prior to that, Legality finished second place on three-consecutive occasions over various distances, and even though Chace The Great is present here, Legality has the capability to turn the tables.

Back to form El Professor was third in his last race at this level, and given his back class, he should again be in the thick of things. Meanwhile, Prince Charles has been struggling in recent times, but is sufficiently talented to rebound.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Big Black Nation/Treasure Train/Money Call

Race 2) Sheboom/Sweet Renisha/Another Cookie

Race 3) Gimmipalinka/Celebration/Don Almighty

Race 4) Johncrowjeff/Silver Hawk/Colorado Ranger

Race 5) Salvation/Highly Bless/Voytek

Race 6) Royal Aviator/Breaking Storm/Burlin

Race 7) Formal Gladiator/Chief of State/Cartel

Race 8) Sencity/Big Big Daddy/Elitist

Race 9) Chace The Great/Legality/El Profesor

Race 10) Bloodsweatandtears/Milkman/Latapy