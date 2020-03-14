Chairman lauds Wolmer's Prep, cheerleading body for successful staging

The chairman of the Wolmer's Preparatory School Board, Ryan Foster bestowed commendations on the institution's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and on the Jamaica Cheerleading Club and its parent body, Jamaica Fitness Association (JAMFIT), for their collaboration regarding the “successful” staging of the V8 Splash Primary and Prep Schools Cheer-Off.

The event, which was held recently at the Wolmer's Boys' School auditorium in Kingston, attracted over 2,500 competitors from prep and primary schools islandwide.

It was the first time that Wolmer's Prep School participated in the cheerleading competition, and also the first occasion on which they had hosted such a championship.

“The successful staging of this primary/prep cheerleading tournament goes a far way in growing the sport at the grass-roots level in Jamaica,” said Foster. “The sport is not a new one, but one that has grown in strides and is one of those sports that should be up for consideration for the 2024 Olympics.”

This is so because the International Olympic Committee recently accepted the sport among its body of events. Jamaica, which is ranked eighth in the world, and teams from this country, have been participating in cheerleading tournaments for a while, including the Worlds, which makes competitions like the V8 Splash Primary and Prep Cheer-Off even more significant in their offerings to the feeder system.

Interestingly, the tournament was a pre-qualifier for the annual cheerleading championship that takes place in July and comprises teams of all levels.

Competition took place in two main categories — Prep and Primary — and saw Duhaney Park Primary School emerging as the overall champions. For that achievement, Duhaney Park Primary School were rewarded with The Championship trophy, plus a 40-inch flat screen smart television, which was donated by Royale Jewellers.

The school, which is based on Duhaney Drive in the community, also topped the primary schools category. Second place went to Seaview Gardens Primary School, while St Jude's Primary School finished third.

In the prep school category, Vista Prep School of St Ann won first place ahead of hosts Wolmer's Prep School, which further highlights their role as change agents, given their recent successes in prep school football and gymnastics. Third place went to St Hugh's Prep School.

Many of these teams represent the sport's growth from only six high schools at start-up in 2003, to now 60 high schools, 30 primary/prep schools, and 20 tertiary and all-star teams islandwide.

In the context of that expansion and the sport's Olympic upgrade, Foster, who is also CEO/secretary general of the island's parent body for sports, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), informed that they will be looking at ways to foster the development of cheerleading.

“The JOA as the sports apex body will surely play a part in the discussions as to how we can work with the association and Wolmer's to host and put on more competitions such as these. Sport is seen as a catalyst for change, and it was amazing to witness competitors at such a young age learning and plying their trade,” said Foster.

He added: “Wolmer's Prep PTA was instrumental in putting on such a competition, and competitions such as these will enable the next generation of athletes who are not interested in the traditional forms of sport to develop that level of competitiveness, industry and integrity.”

Karel Ashley Jones of JAMFIT, one of the key organisers, said the day was a resounding success, with participants demonstrating the best of the sport in a day that was incident-free.

“We believe that cheerleading is a great sport to develop physical agility, creativity and teamwork in a fun, safe environment. We are pleased to see the students being carefully guided by their coaches, who have been certified by the association to ensure the safety of the students,” said Ashley Jones.

“There are more opportunities to embed the sport in Jamaica by complementing other activities with the addition of cheerleading to track meets, football games or basketball. Our ultimate goal is to have Jamaica ready to enter a team in the World Championships in 2028.