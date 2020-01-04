Champion trainer Nunes looks set for strong start to defence of title

Newly minted champion trainer Anthony Nunes seems set for a positive start in his title defence, as he possesses some good starters on another exciting 10-race programme lined up to fete punters at Caymanas Park today.

The City of Kingston Centenary Cup is set to highlight proceedings, with Nunes holding all the cards in the feature three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming event scheduled to go a mile (1,600m) at 3:33 pm. First post is 12:00 pm.

Nunes' three entrants – Rohan Kabir to be partnered with overseas-based Simon Husbands; Universal Boss, with apprentice Anthony Allen and Big Bang to be piloted by Dane Nelson – are all capable of capturing this trophy and a major slice of the $750,000 purse.

All three did what were required of them in assisting Nunes to land his first trainers' championship title, but it is Rohan Kabir who appearss more poised for victory.

The four-year-old chestnut gelding produced a post-to-post effort in an easy five-and-a-half romp over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on November 27 with Nelson astride. Before that, he was third by two-and-three-quarter lengths behind stablemate Latapy and Purple Wayne, also with Nelson aboard on November 8.

On October 12, Reyan Lewis did duties when Rohan Kabir came from off the pace to finish third over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

That said, Rohan Kabir's last run, a 13th place finish on December 14 in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial, cannot be overlooked, as there was a clear gulf in class between himself and the likes of Princess Ava, Sentient and Tricky One, among others.

Today's assignment represents a much easier task for Rohan Kabir and he should be thereabouts at the end.

It should be noted that Big Bang came away slowly out the gates and still managed to place sixth by nine-and-a-half lengths in that same event on December 14, and before that, he was fourth and third, respectively, also coming from off the pace.

Punters should also note the fact that Nelson, having last won on Rohan Kabir, has decided to take the leg up on Big Bang for this assignment and that is a clear indicator that the four-year-old gelding is coming to run.

While not in the current vein of his stablemates, Universal Boss can be lethal when focused and if presented in the right frame of mind, could set off in front and prove hard to get back to.

Uncle Freddie, Dezzy The Genius, Subbie and Key Witness are the other entries in the seven-horse field.

Of that batch, Tyrone Prince's Uncle Freddie to be guided by the in-form Dane Dawkins and Rowan Mathie's Dezzy The Genius and Shane Ellis, should prove the main rivals to Nunes' trio.

In his last outing on December 26, Uncle Freddie closed fast from well off the pace to place third by half-length behind Sunshine Cat and Mr Pantheon over six furlongs (1,200m) and he produced a similar effort prior to that on December 7, finishing third by two lengths to Eye Candy and Western Wheels over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m). Anthony Thomas did duties on both occasions.

Those are good indicators that Uncle Freddie will relish the extension as well as the milder pace, and with Dawkins on top of his game, he should ensure that the six-year-old bay horse gives a good account of himself.

Before that, Nunes is also favoured to register victory with the back-to-form Patriarch, to again be partnered with Nelson in another Optional Claiming event over the straight course. The event carries a total purse of $900,000.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Resurgence/Aquilo/Smokescreen

Race 2) Patriarch/ Campesino/Lottery Ticket

Race 3) Bloodsweatandtears/Desrianna/Devine Lexie

Race 4) My Mom Juss/Fearless Treblav/Blusie

Race 5) Dejae's Boy/Suasion/Another Prosecutor

Race 6) Truly Amazing/Nuclear Evita/Western Wheels

Race 7) Universal Boss/Uncle Freddie/Big Bang/Rohan Kabir

Race 8) Smooth Criminal/San Siro/Casual Peach/Prince Dominick

Race 9) Ratio/Vodka/Northern Ridge/Lambana

Race 10) Radical/Time For A Kola/Smokey Topaz/Cruising Motion