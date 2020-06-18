Champions League to be completed with 'final eight' in Lisbon

PARIS, France (AFP) — The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be completed in a “final eight” format in Lisbon in August, UEFA said yesterday.

Europe's top club competition will be decided by a series of one-off matches from the quarter-final stage beginning in the Portuguese capital on August 12, with the final on August 23, European football's governing body confirmed following a meeting of its executive committee.

Similarly, the Europa League will be completed with a “final eight” across four German cities, with the final in Cologne on August 21.

The closing stages of the women's Champions League will also go ahead in an eight-team straight knock-out tournament in Bilbao and San Sebastian in Spain, from August 21 to 30.

With the European death toll from the coronavirus easing and numerous EU countries this week opening their borders again to visitors, there is some hope that matches can be played before crowds.

The men's Champions League final was initially due to be played in Istanbul in May before the COVID-19 crisis took hold.

The Turkish city will now host the 2021 final instead, with Saint-Petersburg, Munich and London hosting the following three years.

UEFA said all matches would be split between Benfica's 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz, and the nearby 50,000-seat Estadio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting.

Portugal's credentials to host the mini-tournament were boosted by the fact that it has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as other western European countries, and it has no clubs left in the competition. The Portuguese league recently resumed matches behind closed doors.

There are still restrictions in place in wider Portuguese society, as the country eases its lockdown, but UEFA is confident there will be no need for another change of plan between now and August.

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on July 10. There are still four last 16, second legs to be completed, and it is possible those games could also be moved to Portugal.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Atalanta all qualified for the quarter-finals before the competition was suspended.

The remaining last 16, second legs are: Juventus v Lyon; Manchester City v Real Madrid; Bayern Munich v Chelsea and Barcelona v Napoli. If needed, the games will be played in the Portuguese cities of Porto and Guimaraes.