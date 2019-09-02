Champions take on the new boys

By merely looking at the fixture, one would think that champions Portmore United should start the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season on a winning note against promoted team Molynes United.

Given their overwhelming favouritism, the only thing left to be seen is Portmore United's margin of victory which will kick off the flagship Monday Night fixtures in the top flight league today.

The game is scheduled for 8:30 pm at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

History will show that, in most cases, the more seasoned campaigners of the RSPL usually get the job done against the newcomers, and the margin of victory is somewhat handsome.

That said, Portmore United will not be hoping for history to repeat itself, particularly last season when they went down 1-2 in their opening contest to then debutants, Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

With former Reggae Boy Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner taking over the reins from Shavar Thomas, who led Portmore United to back-to-back championships, the St Catherine-based team should be brimming with confidence.

Gardner, who had time to acquaint himself with the team at the backend of last season, should feel little or no pressure in a bid to lead Portmore United to a third-consecutive title, as they have retained most of their championship-winning players.

Though the contest against Molynes United seems a walk in the park on paper, Gardner and his team are by no means expected to underestimate their opponents. After all, the ball is round and the game is played on the pitch.

The likes of Venton Evans, Shavon Paul, Andre Lewis, Javon East, Emelio Rousseau and Rondee Smith, among others, should ensure that Portmore United make it to at least the semi-final again this year.

Portmore United amassed 70 points, when going all the way last season, registering 20 wins, 10 draws and a mere five losses in 35 games.

On the other hand, Molynes United, who gained historic qualification to the RSPL from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Play-offs, will be hoping to establish themselves in the big league against the proverbial big boys.

The Lijyasu Simms-coached Molynes United strolled through qualifiers to become the seventh team from the powerful Kingston and St Andrew Football Association which will be in the nation's 12-team top flight.

Waterhouse FC, Cavalier, Arnett Gardens, Tivoli Gardens, Harbour View, and University of The West Indies (UWI) FC are the others.

Formed in 1991, Molynes United are the third team that Simms will lead in Premier League and they will expect much from the likes of Tyrick Sutherland, Ackeem Stewart and Patrick Shecklude, among others, for a possible fairy-tale run in the nine-month league.

— Sherdon Cowan