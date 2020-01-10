Champions Waterhouse on course to defend women's KO crown

DEFENDING champions Waterhouse FC tagged The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC 3-0 to move into the semi-finals of the 2019/2020 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-Operative Credit Union Women's Knockout at Mona field on last Saturday.

The other teams qualifying for the two-legged semi-finals are Cavalier FC, Olympic Gardens FC, and Arnett Gardens FC after successfully navigating their way through the quarter-finals.

Champions Waterhouse will take on Arnett Gardens at 1:00 pm, while Cavalier face Olympic Gardens at 3:00 pm at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in the first of the two-way semi-finals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse — through two goals from Janice Johnson (49th and 50th minutes), and Shantel Bailey (72nd) on Saturday – saw the champions progressing 9-1 on goal aggregate.

In the first leg at Drewsland Mini Stadium the previous Saturday, Waterhouse crushed their opponents 6-1.

Cavalier edged Real MoBay FC 1-0 in their return-leg encounter courtesy of a fifth-minute goal from Janice Irons at the UDC playfield in St James. The win gave Cavalier a 6-1 aggregate after they had previously defeated their opponents 5-1 in the first leg.

For their part, Olympic Gardens tagged Frazsiers Whip FC 2-0 at the Owen Palmer Community Centre in the return leg with Renee Scott (seventh minute) and Tatyana Polack (43rd) scoring.

Olympic Gardens took the tie 5-0 on goal aggregate after their 3-0 first-leg win at Cling Cling Oval recently.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens Blanked Royal Lakes 4-0 at Royal Lakes playfield last Saturday for an 8-3 on aggregate victory. Arnett had won 4-3 in the first leg at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex the previous Saturday.

– Gerald Reid