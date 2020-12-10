Champs organisers sticking with March for proposed staging of 2021 edition
The Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) is to maintain the normal dates for the National Boys' and Girls' athletics Championships in late March next year, if the event is given the go ahead by the Government.
Champs, as the meet is popularly called, is usually held in late March or one month before the Easter weekend when the CARIFTA Games are usually staged, but there were calls for the dates to be changed to accommodate the late start to the school year.
The event was cancelled in March after the first few cases of the novel coronavirus were discovered on the island, but president of ISSA Keith Wellington told the Jamaica Observer this week that based on professional advice, the championships could be held and with limited spectators.
“It was a personal preference for Champs to be pushed back as far as May, but based on the advice from our technical and health and safety committees, the decision has been made to maintain the regular dates,” said the ISSA boss.
Additionally, Wellington said sponsors, most if not all, were still on board with ISSA, said having the event after March would result in two Champs being held in the same financial year, a situation that would not be tenable.
Meanwhile, Wellington said there were plans for the resumption of high school sports as early as February “if we manage to keep the COVID-19 numbers down and schools can reopen safely in January”.
There are plans for basketball and netball to be played in the January term, he said.
Wellington repeated his earlier statement that ISSA's hopes, while planning for the resumption of sports was not necessarily for any outstanding performances, particularly in track and field, but “we have a responsibility to the athletes, especially in a year when we have the World Under-20 championships, we have to give them opportunities to compete”.
He said the staging of development meets to be used as preparation for Champs were a major concern and it is expected that the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association would be working out protocols under which meets can be staged safely.
