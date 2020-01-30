Champs Portmore face pesky Dunbeholden in St Catherine derby

THE St Catherine derby between Dunbeholden FC and defending two-time champions Portmore United is bound to be one of the highlights as the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) enters match day 25 today.

The encounter is scheduled for Dunbeholden's Royal Lakes Complex, starting at 3:00 pm.

Portmore, under the coaching direction of former Reggae Boyz footballer Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, are third in the 12-team league table with 39 points.

Dunbeholden, guided on the touch line by Head Coach Curtis Hamilton, are not far behind, sitting fifth with 35 points.

The title-holders, boosted by the return of a number of key players, appear to have righted their ship after a ponderous start to the 2019-20 campaign. They have won their three most recent matches, including a 5-0 thumping of visitors Vere United last time out.

In only their second season of top-flight club football, Dunbeholden have surprised many, while striding up the points table. They have won three of their last five matches, though a setback did arrive in a 1-3 defeat away to Waterhouse last week.

Dunbeholden also have a clear advantage in head-to-head this season, defeating home team Portmore 1-0 and 2-1 in September and December, respectively.

The plus for Portmore this time around is that they are now armed with a deeper, more experienced squad.

Another eye-catching matchup is on the cards at Edward Seaga Sports Complex where Tivoli Gardens FC take on visiting team Mount Pleasant FA. That match is set to begin at 3:00 pm.

Mount Pleasant, enjoying their second season in the RSPL, are in second place with 41 points. Though they have hit a snag over the last three games, losing twice and drawing once, they are primed to claim a top-six play-off spot for a second-consecutive season.

West Kingston-based Tivoli Gardens, the former national champions, are seventh on 33 points. They had hit on hard times earlier in the season, but a nine-game unbeaten run, including three wins in their last four, have thrust them into play-off contention.

At Constant Spring Stadium, promoted teams Molynes United and Vere United are down to square off in another 3:00 pm contest. The Andrew-based Molynes are 10th, just outside the two relegation places with 25 points. Last-placed Vere (16 points) are staring demotion in the face.

At Mona Bowl in St Andrew, The University of the West Indies FC welcome former champions Arnett Gardens FC at 3:00 pm.

The UWI, the other team in the relegation zone, are 11th with 18 points, while Arnett Gardens are sixth with 35 points.

In the late afternoon contest, fourth-placed Humble Lion FC (39 points) are slated to entertain eighth-placed Cavalier FC (32 points) at Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon at 5:00.

The encounter between ninth-placed Harbour View FC (31 points) and leaders Waterhouse FC (46 points) at Harbour View Stadium is postponed to next month because of the latter's scheduled Caribbean Club Championship match last evening.

Today's games

3:00 pm — Dunbeholden vs Portmore @ Royal Lakes

3:00 pm — Molynes vs Vere @ Constant Spring Stadium

3:00 pm — Tivoli Gardens vs Mount Pleasant @ Edward Seaga Complex

3:00 pm — UWI vs Arnett Gardens @ Mona Bowl

5:00 pm — Humble Lion vs Cavalier @ Effortville Centre

— Sanjay Myers