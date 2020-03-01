Champs Portmore face prickly Tivoli as play-off battles intensify

As Waterhouse FC and Mount Pleasant Football Academy jostle at the summit of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL), the others will continue sorting themselves out for play-off spots on what is expected to be an exciting Matchweek 28.

Some 21 goals were scored last week, and spectators will be anticipating another goal fest this week, with five good-looking games lined up for today.

In the day's early fixtures scheduled for 3:30 pm, fifth-placed Dunbeholden (39 points) host ninth-placed Harbour View (35 points), third-placed Portmore United (42 points), are at home to seventh-placed Tivoli Gardens (37 points), while fourth-placed Humble Lion (42 points) visit cellar dwellers Vere United (18 points) in a Clarendon derby.

Meanwhile, leaders Waterhouse and second-placed Mount Pleasant, both on 50 points, welcome 11th-placed University of the West Indies (UWI) FC (18 points) and 10th-placed Molynes United (29 points), respectively in the late encounters at 7:00 pm.

Having overtaken Arnett Gardens following their 4-2 win over Molynes United on last, Dunbeholden FC now have Humble Lion and champions Portmore United within their sights and victory today would put them that much closer, should the two falter in their respective encounters.

However, Harbour View on a four-match unbeaten run, are not expected to be easy pickings, as they are still live contenders in the race for a play-off spot with a game in hand.

The two meetings between them so far saw Harbour View taking the first 1-0 and Dunbeholden coming out 2-1 winners in the other. Those scorelines are good indicators that today's contest can go either way, and will come down to which team is more efficient on the day.

After falling by the wayside in the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship and the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, Portmore United will return to their favourite hunting ground seeking to pick up where they left off — a four-match winning run.

While Portmore United are confident about extending that run, they will come face-to-face with a tough Tivoli Gardens team that is determined to go all the way after making up significant grounds from a poor start.

Added to that is the fact that Tivoli Gardens are coming off a gutsy 4-3 win over leaders Waterhouse, which could see them entering today's game with their tails high about taking another big scalp in their probe to make the play-off.

Humble Lion seem all set to secure win number 10 of the season, as they are heavily favoured to better neighbours Vere United, who were recently penalised for using an ineligible player in their contest against Harbour View.

Like Vere United, fellow strugglers UWI FC will have their hands full against Waterhouse, who will be hell-bent on recovering their winning form after the nail-biting defeat to Tivoli.

As it stands, both Vere United and UWI FC seem well on their way to being relegated with six games left in regular season, as such, Humble Lion and Waterhouse are expected to cash in on their dismal forms.

Mount Pleasant FA could also capitalise on Molynes United's poor run of form and secure win number four on the trot to keep pressure on Waterhouse in the race for the number one spot and the bonus that comes with it.

The St Ann-situated Mount Pleasant has the second best record at home behind Waterhouse, which means Molynes United will have to come out guns blazing if they are to upstage their host.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Arnett Gardens (38 points) will visit eighth-placed Cavalier FC (36 points) for tomorrow's flagship Monday night fixture.

Today's games

3:30 pm: Dunbeholden FC vs Harbour View FC @ Royal Lakes Complex

3:30 pm: Portmore United vs Tivoli Gardens @ Prison Oval

3:30 pm: Vere United vs Humble Lion @ Wembley Centre of Excellence

7:00 pm: Mount Pleasant FA vs Molynes United @ Drax Hall, St Ann

7:00 pm: Waterhouse FC vs UWI FC @ Drewsland Stadium

Tomorrow's game

8:00 pm: Cavalier FC vs Arnett Gardens FC @ Stadium East

— Sherdon Cowan